Construction Photo Update: Tron Lightcycle / Run Expands Canopy Supports

Welcome back to the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World where work continues on the Tron Lightcycle / Run coaster. The Shanghai Disneyland E-Ticket attraction is being “Programmed” for your future enjoyment.

The last big milestone we saw was in September when the first segment of canopy supports were put in place. Many more can now be seen along the outside portion of the track.

When completed, a blue light-up canopy will illuminate this corner of the expanded Tomorrowland, putting on a dazzling show for Guests passing by and thrilling riders on board as the coaster blasts them out of the game grid indoors and into the skies of Tomorrowland.

Before we go, here’s a look at the show building, which appears to be fully sealed up now. Work trucks and cranes are stationed outside as Walt Disney Imagineering and contracted construction crews get Tron Lightcycle / Run ready for the 2021 grand opening of the new experience.