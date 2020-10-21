October Disney Parks Wishables: Beauty and the Beast Series

It’s another Wishables Wednesday, and this month, Disney is celebrating a tale as old as time: Beauty and the Beast! Fans of the 1991 animated film will fall in love with the adorable micro plush that features the titular duo and some enchanted objects.

The new shopDisney Disney Parks Wishables

Beauty and the Beast has captured the hearts of audiences of all ages, and now fans can commemorate the film with Disney’s signature Wishables!

The October collection consists of six plush cuties: four mystery plush, one mystery plush chase variant, and one available as a standalone collectible.

Each plush (standalone and mystery bag) retails for $9.99.

Disney Parks Wishables Mystery Plush – Beauty and the Beast Series – Micro | shopDisney

The mystery plush series includes: Belle in ball gown Lumiere Cogsworth Wardrobe (Madame de la Grande Bouche) Chase variant is Belle in her village dress



