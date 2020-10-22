Hulu No Longer Able to Distribute Several Regional Sports Networks with Live TV Subscription Plans

by | Oct 22, 2020 12:50 PM Pacific Time

Hulu has a new section on their Help page to address concerns that Live TV subscribers may have about the loss of select Regional Sports Networks. While Hulu will continue to carry live sports on national networks, starting tomorrow, they will no longer be able to distribute several local sports channels to subscribers.  

What’s Happening:

  • Hulu subscribers of the streamer’s Live TV plans will notice some changes when it comes to local sports.
  • As of October 23, 2020, Hulu will no longer have the rights to distribute select Regional Sports Networks (RSNs) that were previously included in the Live TV plans.
  • To be clear, Hulu won’t be losing all of their sports offerings. Audiences will still be able to enjoy many of the national and local networks that broadcast sporting events.
  • Fans following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox assets might remember that in order to legally complete the deal, Disney would need to divest Fox’s RSNs.
  • They were able to sell the RSNs to Sinclair Broadcasting Group closing the deal in August of 2019.  

Impacted RSNs

The following regional sports networks will no longer be carried as of October 23, 2020:

  • FS Arizona
  • FS Detroit
  • FS Florida
  • FS Midwest (including FS Indiana and FS Kansas City)
  • FS North (including FS Wisconsin)
  • FS Ohio
  • FS Prime Ticket
  • FS San Diego
  • FS South (including FS Tennessee and FS Carolinas)
  • FS Southeast
  • FS Southwest (including FS Oklahoma and FS New Orleans)
  • FS Sun
  • FS West
  • Marquee Sports Network
  • SportsTime Ohio
  • YES Network

Sports Networks Still Available on Hulu:

Live TV subscribers will still have access to a wide variety of national and local networks (depending on location) so they can continue watching their favorite live sports:

  • ESPN
  • TBS
  • TNT
  • FS1
  • FS2
  • Fox
  • CBS
  • NBC
  • ABC
  • And more
Sign up for Disney+ or the Disney Streaming Bundle (Disney+, ESPN+, and ad-supported Hulu) now
 
 
