Hulu No Longer Able to Distribute Several Regional Sports Networks with Live TV Subscription Plans

Hulu has a new section on their Help page to address concerns that Live TV subscribers may have about the loss of select Regional Sports Networks. While Hulu will continue to carry live sports on national networks, starting tomorrow, they will no longer be able to distribute several local sports channels to subscribers.

What’s Happening:

Hulu subscribers of the streamer’s Live TV plans will notice some changes when it comes to local sports.

As of October 23, 2020, Hulu will no longer have the rights to distribute select Regional Sports Networks

To be clear, Hulu won’t be losing all of their sports offerings. Audiences will still be able to enjoy many of the national and local networks that broa dca

Fans following Disney’s acquisition of 20th Century Fox assets might remember that in order to legally complete the deal, Disney would need to divest Fox’s RSNs

They were able to sell the RSNs to Sinclair Broadcasting Group

Impacted RSNs

The following regional sports networks will no longer be carried as of October 23, 2020:

FS Arizona

FS Detroit

FS Florida

FS Midwest (including FS Indiana and FS Kansas City)

FS North (including FS Wisconsin)

FS Ohio

FS Prime Ticket

FS San Diego

FS South (including FS Tennessee and FS Carolinas)

FS Southeast

FS Southwest (including FS Oklahoma and FS New Orleans)

FS Sun

FS West

Marquee Sports Network

SportsTime Ohio

YES Network

Sports Networks Still Available on Hulu:

Live TV subscribers will still have access to a wide variety of national and local networks (depending on location) so they can continue watching their favorite live sports:

ESPN

TBS

TNT

FS1

FS2

Fox

CBS

NBC

ABC

And more