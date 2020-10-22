Hulu Releases Official Trailer for Horror/Thriller “Run” Streaming November 20

A controlling mother has raised her daughter in isolation, but is it out of fear or something more sinister? Today, Hulu dropped the full trailer for the horror film Run that hails from director Aneesh Changanty.

What’s Happening:

It’s here. Hulu has shared the official trailer for horror/thriller film, Run starring Sarah Paulson.

starring Sarah Paulson. This morning audiences were given the first full look at the movie about a controlling mother who’s kept some big secrets from her wheelchair-bound teenage daughter.

Hulu acquired distribution rights to the film which was originally slated for a theatrical release this past May.

Lionsgate was the original distributor of the Aneesh Changanty directed and co-written film.

stars Sarah Paulson as Diane and newcomer Kiera Allen as Chloe Audiences can stream the movie exclusively on Hulu on Friday, November 20th.

Synopsis:

“They say you can never escape a mother’s love… but for Chloe, that’s not a comfort — it’s a threat. There’s something unnatural, even sinister about the relationship between Chloe (newcomer Kiera Allen) and her mom, Diane (Sarah Paulson). Diane has raised her daughter in total isolation, controlling every move she’s made since birth, and there are secrets that Chloe's only beginning to grasp. From the visionary writers, producers and director of the breakout film Searching, comes a suspense thriller that shows that when mom gets a little too close, you need to RUN.”

Creative Team:

Directed by: Aneesh Chaganty

Written by: Aneesh Chaganty Sev Ohanian

Produced by: Natalie Qasabian, p.g.a. Sev Ohanian, p.g.a.

