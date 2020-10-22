Pottery Barn Kids Launches New Disney’s Mickey Mouse Holiday Collection

by | Oct 22, 2020 1:51 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. Pottery Barn Kids has exactly what you need when it comes to all things Mickey with their new Disney’s Mickey Mouse x Pottery Barn Kids holiday collection. Here’s a look at some of the highlights from the new collection.

Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Quilt & Shams

  • Make dreams come true with our handcrafted quilt starring Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. The vibrant, vintage images are pieced with supersoft velvet, yarn-dyed chamois and plush velboa, then hand-quilted over pure cotton fill for natural warmth. Certified by the Better Cotton Initiative, it’s also STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX Certified to be tested against a list of over 350 harmful substances.
  • The quilt retails for $199 (twin) or $229 (Full/Queen), the standard sham sells for $39.95 and the euro sham goes for $44.50.
  • You can find the entire set here.

Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Pillow

Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Pillow

Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Pillow

  • Add Christmas magic to their sleep space with our festive pillow featuring Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Tailored from sustainably sourced cotton and backed in yarn-dyed red plaid, it’s certified by the Better Cotton Initiative and STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX Certified to be tested against a list of over 350 harmful substances.
  • You can order the Disney Mickey Holiday Pillow here for $39.50.

Disney Mickey Mouse Quilted Stocking

  • Everyone's favorite mouse gets in on the holiday spirit! Little ones will love discovering goodies on Christmas morning with this animated stocking.
  • The customizable Disney Mickey Mouse Quilted Stocking is available here for $24.50.
  • You can also find a Minnie Mouse version here.

Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Tablecloth

  • For merry holiday meals, invite Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to the table. Vintage illustrations of the happy duo brighten our cotton-linen runner, woven with sustainably sourced cotton that’s certified by the Better Cotton Initiative. It’s also STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX Certified to be tested against a list of over 350 harmful substances.
  • The Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Tablecloth is available here for $79.
  • For much more Mickey Mouse-inspired holiday items, check out the complete Disney’s Mickey Mouse x Pottery Barn Kids holiday collection here.
 
 
