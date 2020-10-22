Pottery Barn Kids Launches New Disney’s Mickey Mouse Holiday Collection

Believe it or not, the holiday season is just around the corner. Pottery Barn Kids has exactly what you need when it comes to all things Mickey with their new Disney’s Mickey Mouse x Pottery Barn Kids holiday collection. Here’s a look at some of the highlights from the new collection.

Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Quilt & Shams

Make dreams come true with our handcrafted quilt starring Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. The vibrant, vintage images are pieced with supersoft velvet, yarn-dyed chamois and plush velboa, then hand-quilted over pure cotton fill for natural warmth. Certified by the Better Cotton Initiative, it’s also STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX Certified to be tested against a list of over 350 harmful substances.

The quilt retails for $199 (twin) or $229 (Full/Queen), the standard sham sells for $39.95 and the euro sham goes for $44.50.

You can find the entire set here

Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Pillow

Add Christmas magic to their sleep space with our festive pillow featuring Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse. Tailored from sustainably sourced cotton and backed in yarn-dyed red plaid, it’s certified by the Better Cotton Initiative and STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX Certified to be tested against a list of over 350 harmful substances.

You can order the Disney Mickey Holiday Pillow here

Disney Mickey Mouse Quilted Stocking

Everyone's favorite mouse gets in on the holiday spirit! Little ones will love discovering goodies on Christmas morning with this animated stocking.

The customizable Disney Mickey Mouse Quilted Stocking is available here

You can also find a Minnie Mouse version here

Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Tablecloth

For merry holiday meals, invite Disney’s Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse to the table. Vintage illustrations of the happy duo brighten our cotton-linen runner, woven with sustainably sourced cotton that’s certified by the Better Cotton Initiative. It’s also STANDARD 100 by OEKO-TEX Certified to be tested against a list of over 350 harmful substances.

The Disney Mickey Mouse Holiday Tablecloth is available here