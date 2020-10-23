Tokyo Disney Resort to Only Accept Dated Tickets Purchased Online, Discontinue Annual Passholder Admission Lottery

Tokyo Disney Resort is making some changes to their guest operations and will limit the types of tickets accepted. They will also discontinue the Annual Passholder admission lottery at the end of the year.

What’s Happening:

As of October 23, 2020, Tokyo Disney Resort has made the decision to honor only dated park tickets for the time being.

Guests wishing to visit the parks will need to purchase dated tickets online through official Tokyo Disney Resort channels or at select travel agencies.

Additionally they will do away with their Annual Passholder admission lottery after the December 2020 lottery.

Purchasing Dated Tickets:

Until further notice, only guests who have purchased fixed-date tickets online

Currently, tickets up to November 27th are available for purchase.

Guests can purchase up to five dated tickets at a time.

Tickets for November 28th to December 4th are scheduled to be available starting at 4 pm on October 28th.

More information about dated tickets

Good to Know:

Please note sold out tickets may become available for purchase again without notice.

At this time, there are limitations on purchasing Park tickets for guests staying at a Disney Hotel

Guests staying at a Disney Hotel can find more information on the Tokyo Disney Resort website

Tickets can also be purchased at some travel agencies. For details, please contact the travel agency.

Annual Passholders, Admission Lottery, and Refunds:

Park admission lottery will no longer be held after the lottery for December 2020 Park admissions ends.

In April of 2020, Tokyo Disney Resort topped accepting applications for new annual passports. At this time they continue to suspend the issuing of new passes. Additionally, they will no longer be extending validity dates on existing passes.

As of today, those holding Annual Passes that expire(d) on or after February 29, 2020 can request a refund for their annual pass

Once a refund is requested, it cannot be cancelled.

Updated information regarding Annual Passports will be announced on the Tokyo Disney Resort Official Website by the end of March 2021.