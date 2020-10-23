Trick or Treat at Disney’s Haunted Mansion in Mars Wrigley’s Virtual Treat Town

Trick-or-Treating in 2020 will look very different than it has in previous years, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. Mars Wrigley has launched Treat Town to bring seasonal festivities and sweet scares to Halloween fans virtually. And starting today, a new Treat Town has moved in and opened its doors: Disney’s Haunted Mansion!

What’s Happening:

Earlier this month, Mars Wrigley launched its newest innovation – Treat Town – a first-ever digital Halloween trick-or-treating experience!

Created to save Halloween traditions for families and communities, Treat Town is the answer to brewing uncertainty around Halloween.

Starting today, (October 23rd) Disney’s Haunted Mansion location in Treat Town is now open, inviting guests to stop by for some virtual Halloween experiences.

Whether a candy giver or a trick-or-treater, Mars Wrigley’s Treat Town offers an immersive experience that will bring smiles and offer new ways to create countless memories, even from behind a screen.

Beginning today and live through October 31, fans can download the free Treat Town app to their iOS or Android device and begin building their profile.



How It Works

Throughout the month, Treat Town users can create an account and engage in fun activities: Build and decorate a virtual house Host trick-or-treaters Customize their virtual door with spooky décor and sounds Choose a personal avatar – monsters, vampires, and more! Personalize their avatar with face features, costumes and accessories



Candy Givers:

As a candy giver, users can purchase virtual candy credits for their favorite Mars Wrigley brands, to give out to trick-or-treaters in their network via their virtual doors.

Candy credits to purchase include: M&M’S Snickers Twix Skittles



Trick-or-Treaters:

Trick-or-treaters can go “door to door” visiting friends and family across the country collecting candy credits that can be exchanged for real candy online or in store at national retailers.

Trick-or-treaters also have the option to create better moments and more smiles by “treating it forward” and giving their credits to Boys & Girls Club of America as a cash donation.

Mars Wrigley will also be making a $50,000 donation to help support the Boys & Girls Club mission to do whatever it takes to build great futures for all young people.

Treat Town Destinations:

While exploring Treat Town, users can’t visit digital attractions, such as Disney’s Haunted Mansion

Inside, Mars Wrigley and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products will offer a peek at characters and icons straight from the fabled attraction.

Other Treat Town Destinations: M&M’S World in Times Square Trunk or treating in the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota NASCAR track in Kansas City



