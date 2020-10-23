Trick or Treat at Disney’s Haunted Mansion in Mars Wrigley’s Virtual Treat Town

by | Oct 23, 2020 8:37 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

Trick-or-Treating in 2020 will look very different than it has in previous years, but that doesn’t mean it can’t be fun. Mars Wrigley has launched Treat Town to bring seasonal festivities and sweet scares to Halloween fans virtually. And starting today, a new Treat Town has moved in and opened its doors: Disney’s Haunted Mansion!

What’s Happening:

  • Earlier this month, Mars Wrigley launched its newest innovation – Treat Town – a first-ever digital Halloween trick-or-treating experience!
  • Created to save Halloween traditions for families and communities, Treat Town is the answer to brewing uncertainty around Halloween.
  • Starting today, (October 23rd) Disney’s Haunted Mansion location in Treat Town is now open, inviting guests to stop by for some virtual Halloween experiences.
  • Whether a candy giver or a trick-or-treater, Mars Wrigley’s Treat Town offers an immersive experience that will bring smiles and offer new ways to create countless memories, even from behind a screen.
  • Beginning today and live through October 31, fans can download the free Treat Town app to their iOS or Android device and begin building their profile.

 

How It Works

  • Throughout the month, Treat Town users can create an account and engage in fun activities:
    • Build and decorate a virtual house
    • Host trick-or-treaters
    • Customize their virtual door with spooky décor and sounds
    • Choose a personal avatar – monsters, vampires, and more!
    • Personalize their avatar with face features, costumes and accessories

Candy Givers:

  • As a candy giver, users can purchase virtual candy credits for their favorite Mars Wrigley brands, to give out to trick-or-treaters in their network via their virtual doors.
  • Candy credits to purchase include:
    • M&M’S
    • Snickers
    • Twix
    • Skittles

Trick-or-Treaters:

  • Trick-or-treaters can go “door to door” visiting friends and family across the country collecting candy credits that can be exchanged for real candy online or in store at national retailers.
  • Trick-or-treaters also have the option to create better moments and more smiles by “treating it forward” and giving their credits to Boys & Girls Club of America as a cash donation.  
  • Mars Wrigley will also be making a $50,000 donation to help support the Boys & Girls Club mission to do whatever it takes to build great futures for all young people.

 

Treat Town Destinations:

  • While exploring Treat Town, users can’t visit digital attractions, such as Disney’s Haunted Mansion!
  • Inside, Mars Wrigley and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products will offer a peek at characters and icons straight from the fabled attraction.
  • Other Treat Town Destinations:
    • M&M’S World in Times Square
    • Trunk or treating in the No. 18 M&M’S Toyota
    • NASCAR track in Kansas City

 What They’re Saying:  

  • Tanya Berman, Mars Wrigley’s head of seasonal marketing: “Halloween is a mega-moment at Mars Wrigley and we’ve tried to think of everything our consumers might need in 2020 to embrace both familiar and new Halloween traditions. We quickly pivoted to the totally new Treat Town platform so families, friends and communities have the entire month of October for inclusive, digital celebrations that create better moments and more smiles this Halloween season. We’ve partnered with the National Safety Council to help create tips and guidance for a mindful Halloween experience for all during the pandemic. No matter what you’re looking for during Halloween 2020, Mars Wrigley is ready.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed