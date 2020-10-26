Disney Parks Blog Celebrating Halloween With Another Live Family Game Night

The Live Trivia, Fun, and Games continue as the Disney Parks Blog is hosting another Disney Family Game Night this Friday! Dive into some themed, spooky, fun as everything in this live game night is celebrating the spirit of Halloween with a classically Disney twist!
What’s Happening:
- On the eve before Halloween, The Disney Parks Blog is continuing the #DisneyMagicMoments series with a frightfully fun edition of Family Game Night filled with spooktacular surprises for the entire family.
- Beginning at 7 p.m. ET on Friday, October 30th, viewers can have some Disney fun by participating in LIVE game play during the Halloween edition of Disney Family Game Night. The night will feature trivia, puzzles, guessing games and more.
- Also, Michael Strahan from ABC’s The $100,000 Pyramid and GMA will be a special guest host of this edition’s bonus round! You can watch Michael weekdays on GMA on ABC.
- As always, viewers should PRINT OUT a Disney scorecard for game play. Scorecards will be needed during the trivia rounds testing how much viewers know about Halloween at Disney!
- To make the Game Night extra special, Disney is also sharing an eerily awesome activity pack that’s sure to deliver frightful fun for everyone. Whether it’s a chilling concoction or dreadfully delightful Jack Skellington garland, learn how to add more magic to the night here. You can also learn how to create a haunting Halloween Tree and a terrifically terrible treat from The Evil Queen!
- The Disney Parks Blog will be hosting the event on Friday at 7 p.m. ET for LIVE play during Disney Family Game Night. If players are not able to join us on Friday, the game will be available for replay on YouTube and Facebook.