Toynk.com Announces Sixteen New Additions to the Star Wars-The Mandalorian Collection!

Just ahead of the season 2 premiere of the smash-hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, Toynk.com has announced 16 new additions to their Star Wars The Mandalorian merchandise collection!

What’s Happening:

Toynk.com announced today 16 new additions to their Star Wars: The Mandalorian merchandise collection. The collection features an 8-Piece The Mandalorian Stoneware Dining Set, Toynk.com Exclusive Pins, Star Wars Advent Calendar, Mood Lights, Jewelry, and more.

The 8-Piece Mandalorian Stoneware Dining Set is inspired by the Mandalorian's beskar armor, the set includes detailed designs that reference quotes and imagery from the popular Disney Plus streaming series: The dinner plate features the Mandalorian Kyr'bes sigil (presumed to be a Mythosaur). The salad plate features a Mudhorn symbol. "This is the Way," the infamous mantra of the Mandalorian Creed is written on the 12-ounce mug. A Galactic Empire symbol decorates the soup bowl which reads, "I can bring you in warm… Or I can bring you in cold." The Stoneware set is both microwave and dishwasher safe.



The lovable and popular character, The Child, is a prominent feature of the Toynk.com Mandalorian Collection. Add a dose of cute to your life with The Child Mood Lights, The Child Necklace, or The Child circular rug.

Perfect for the upcoming holiday season is The Star Wars 2020 Advent Calendar which includes 24 enamel pins representing favorite characters from the Star Wars universe including Princess Leia, R2-D2, Rey, Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, and many more. This is a must-have holiday gift for the Star Wars fan in your life. It is a Toynk Exclusive, with only 1,000 sets produced. Each Advent Calendar is specially numbered and includes a Certificate of Authenticity.