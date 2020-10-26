Toynk.com Announces Sixteen New Additions to the Star Wars-The Mandalorian Collection!

Just ahead of the season 2 premiere of the smash-hit Disney+ series, The Mandalorian, Toynk.com has announced 16 new additions to their Star Wars The Mandalorian merchandise collection!
What’s Happening:
- Toynk.com announced today 16 new additions to their Star Wars: The Mandalorian merchandise collection. The collection features an 8-Piece The Mandalorian Stoneware Dining Set, Toynk.com Exclusive Pins, Star Wars Advent Calendar, Mood Lights, Jewelry, and more.
- The 8-Piece Mandalorian Stoneware Dining Set is inspired by the Mandalorian's beskar armor, the set includes detailed designs that reference quotes and imagery from the popular Disney Plus streaming series:
- The dinner plate features the Mandalorian Kyr'bes sigil (presumed to be a Mythosaur).
- The salad plate features a Mudhorn symbol.
- "This is the Way," the infamous mantra of the Mandalorian Creed is written on the 12-ounce mug.
- A Galactic Empire symbol decorates the soup bowl which reads, "I can bring you in warm… Or I can bring you in cold.”
- The Stoneware set is both microwave and dishwasher safe.
- The lovable and popular character, The Child, is a prominent feature of the Toynk.com Mandalorian Collection. Add a dose of cute to your life with The Child Mood Lights, The Child Necklace, or The Child circular rug.
- Perfect for the upcoming holiday season is The Star Wars 2020 Advent Calendar which includes 24 enamel pins representing favorite characters from the Star Wars universe including Princess Leia, R2-D2, Rey, Kylo Ren, Darth Vader, and many more. This is a must-have holiday gift for the Star Wars fan in your life. It is a Toynk Exclusive, with only 1,000 sets produced. Each Advent Calendar is specially numbered and includes a Certificate of Authenticity.
- From Now until 10/31/20 Toynk.com is offering a FREE Toynk.com Exclusive "The Mandalorian and The Child" Enamel Pin when you spend $50+ on Star Wars Merchandise at Toynk.com.
- All products are officially licensed and are must-haves for any Star Wars or Disney collector.
- The Star Wars The Mandalorian Collection is now available for pre-order/purchase here.