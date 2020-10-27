New Star Wars Galaxy’s Edge Spirit Jersey, Shirts, toys, and Force Guidance Crystals Hit Shelves

Some crates just arrived at Walt Disney World with new items from the farthest edge of the galaxy. Florida correspondent Jeremiah Good spotted a few new items today on a visit to Disney’s Hollywood Studios. First up are some Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge branded items spotted at the shops on Hollywood Boulevard.

First up, the first Black Spire Outpost Spirit Jersey has hit shelves, along with a similarly styled women’s shirt.

Next are two shirts and a baseball cap that takes iconography from the coasters at Oga’s Cantina and applies them to apparel. A pin set was also released this week that includes some of the coaster designs.

Only seen inside Batuu, the Toydarian Toymaker has been keeping busy with two new characters available at the stall, Boba Fett and Maz Kanata.

Lastly, new Force Guidance Crystals are for sale at Dok-Ondar's Den of Antiquities themed to Darth Vader and Jedi Master Yoda.