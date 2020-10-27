Williams-Sonoma x Mickey Mouse Disney Cookware Collection Debuts

Looking for the perfect holiday gift or a way to make your holidays extra magical? Williams-Sonoma just launched a Disney Mickey Mouse collection of kitchen items that will make any home feel more festive all year long while celebrating your love of Disney. Here’s a look at all of the wonderful items currently available.
Aprons and Oven Mitts
These exclusive Mickey and Minnie Mouse aprons come in adult and kids sizes. There are also bundles available with Mickey glove oven mitts.
Spatulas
Whether you prefer a traditionally shaped spatula or character shaped, these items will make your Disney kitchen look extra stylish.
Le Creuset Disney Mickey Mouse 5-Piece Cookware
This stylish red 4 1/2-qt. Dutch oven has Mickey silhouette on the patten and on the handle and comes with two ramekins (one red, one black) and a silicone trivet. Suggested retail price is $334.95, but Williams-Sonoma sells it for $299.95. Click here to order.
Cookie Cutters and Cookie Jar
Pancakes
Drinkware