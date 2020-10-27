Williams-Sonoma x Mickey Mouse Disney Cookware Collection Debuts

Looking for the perfect holiday gift or a way to make your holidays extra magical? Williams-Sonoma just launched a Disney Mickey Mouse collection of kitchen items that will make any home feel more festive all year long while celebrating your love of Disney. Here’s a look at all of the wonderful items currently available.

Aprons and Oven Mitts

1 of 5

These exclusive Mickey and Minnie Mouse aprons come in adult and kids sizes. There are also bundles available with Mickey glove oven mitts.

Spatulas

1 of 6

Whether you prefer a traditionally shaped spatula or character shaped, these items will make your Disney kitchen look extra stylish.

Le Creuset Disney Mickey Mouse 5-Piece Cookware

1 of 4

This stylish red 4 1/2-qt. Dutch oven has Mickey silhouette on the patten and on the handle and comes with two ramekins (one red, one black) and a silicone trivet. Suggested retail price is $334.95, but Williams-Sonoma sells it for $299.95. Click here to order.

Cookie Cutters and Cookie Jar

1 of 3

Pancakes

1 of 2

Drinkware