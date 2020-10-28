ABC News Announces Special Coverage of 2020 Election Day, November 3rd

ABC News has announced Special Coverage of the 2020 Election on Election Day, November 3rd, starting on the ABC Television Network at 7:00 PM ET with coverage from the ABC Political team reporting from across the country, with streaming coverage starting as soon as polls open at 7:00 AM ET.
What’s Happening:
- ABC News today announced special primetime coverage of 2020 Election Day on Tuesday, November 3, beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET on the ABC Television Network. Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City joined by World News Tonight Anchor David Muir, ABC News Live Prime Anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News’ powerhouse political team reporting and providing analysis on the presidential election, the Senate, House of Representatives and gubernatorial races across the country and the balance of power. The team will cover the latest voting results, including the status of absentee, mail-in and early voting, as well as polling, candidates and voter reactions on the issues. ABC News Live will begin coverage at 7:00 a.m. ET on the network’s streaming news channel as polls start to open.
- ABC News’ powerhouse political team features Chief White House Correspondent and This Week Co-Anchor Jonathan Karl, Senior Congressional Correspondent and Lead Campaign Correspondent Mary Bruce, Chief Justice Correspondent Pierre Thomas, Chief Global Affairs Correspondent and This Week Co-Anchor Martha Raddatz, Senior White House Correspondent Cecilia Vega, World News Tonight Weekend Anchor and Chief National Affairs Correspondent Tom Llamas, Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran, White House Correspondent Rachel Scott, Correspondent Trevor Ault, FiveThirtyEight Editor-in-Chief Nate Silver, Special Correspondent Matthew Dowd, Chief Legal Analyst Dan Abrams, Political Director Rick Klein, Deputy Political Director MaryAlice Parks and Contributors Chris Christie, Yvette Simpson, Rahm Emanuel, Heidi Heitkamp, Kate Shaw and Sara Fagen. Chief Business Correspondent Rebecca Jarvis will report on the latest developments regarding the economy, and Chief Medical Correspondent Dr. Jennifer Ashton will report on healthcare and COVID-19.
- ABC News will provide on the ground coverage reporting on battleground states and competitive races across America with Nightline Co-anchor Byron Pitts, Nightline Co-anchor Juju Chang, GMA3: What You Need To Know Co-anchor T.J. Holmes, Good Morning America Weekend Co-anchor Eva Pilgrim, Good Morning America Weekend Co-anchor Whit Johnson, Chief National Correspondent Matt Gutman, Transportation Correspondent Gio Benitez and Correspondents Deborah Roberts, Victor Oquendo, Stephanie Ramos, Alex Perez, Adrienne Bankert, Marcus Moore, Janai Norman, Kayna Whitworth and Kaylee Hartung.
- ABC News Live will kick off live, around-the-clock Election Day coverage when the country’s first polls begin to open at 7:00 a.m. ET on Tuesday, November 3. The streaming news channel will join forces in primetime with ABC News and then continue streaming breaking news and election results overnight as vote counting continues. As Americans wake up on Wednesday, November 4, ABC News Live will continue with live coverage at 7:00 a.m. ET with the latest news, results and analysis. On both days Anchor Diane Macedo and Correspondent Kyra Philips will lead the streaming news channel’s live daytime and afternoon coverage, respectively, with live updates from Senior Washington Reporter Devin Dwyer and correspondents across the country providing viewers with the latest news, context and analysis on the top events and voter issues. Throughout Election Day the streaming news channel will present special half-hour issue-based discussions with voters from around the country. Holmes will moderate a discussion on the racial reckoning in America. GMA3: What You Need To Know Co-anchor Amy Robach and Dr. Ashton will moderate a conversation on COVID-19 and healthcare. Raddatz and Moran will take viewers through what she heard from voters on her cross-country road trip for ABC News’ Six for the Win series.
- ABC News will have complete digital coverage of Election Day across the country on ABCNews.com, the ABC News mobile app and Apple News. The team will launch its live blog Tuesday morning and keep it running with continuous updates until a winner is declared. Additional coverage will include exit poll analysis, the balance of power in the Senate and House of Representatives, notable or unexpected results and any problems at the polls. A special Election Watch highlight video will reflect the biggest moments throughout the day. Social newscast On Location and video brand Notified will have recaps and analysis the following day.
- FiveThirtyEight will lock in its presidential, Senate and House of Representatives forecasts with the chances for all races happening across the country at midnight before Election Day. The team’s live blog will be in full force throughout the day with updates, analysis and reaction to election results. FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast will have special late-night reactions and morning episodes.
- Election week on The View kicks off with the latest election-related Hot Topics and guests Silver on Monday, November 2 and former South Bend, Indiana Mayor and presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg and Fagen on Tuesday, November 3.
- ABC News Radio will offer live anchored coverage on election night beginning at 7:00 p.m. ET, running through at least 2:00 a.m. ET. Correspondents Aaron Katersky and Karen Travers will anchor coverage with feature reporting and analysis by Klein, Parks, Multi-Platform Reporter Ines De La Cuetara, Political Analyst Steve Roberts, FiveThirtyEight’s Galen Druke, Radio Correspondents Jim Ryan, Alex Stone, Mark Remillard and Lionel Moise and others from ABC News’ and FiveThirtyEight’s powerhouse political teams. Coverage will also feature reporting from correspondents on-location with the candidates and in crucial swing states. ABC News Radio will offer four one-minute Status Reports each hour throughout the evening.
- ABC News’ flagship daily podcast Start Here, hosted by Brad Mielke, will have special coverage throughout the week, including special editions on Election Day, November 4, and as news warrants. Powerhouse Politics podcast, hosted by Karl and Klein, will release special daily episodes during the week of November 2.
- ABC NewsOne, the affiliate news service of ABC News, will provide full coverage with Multi-Platform Reporters Faith Abubey and Andrew Dymburt from the White House, Multi-Platform Reporter Alex Presha reporting from Trump election night headquarters and Correspondent Marci Gonzalez reporting from Biden election night headquarters. NewsOne provides news content and services for more than 200 ABC affiliates and international news partners.