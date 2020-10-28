New Disney Character Phone Cases Arrive on shopDisney UK as Part of Disney Classics x CHAOS Collection

London-based lifestyle brand CHAOS has just launched new personalizable phone cases as part of their Disney Classics x CHAOS collection on shopDisney UK. To help promote the new releases, international celebrities dressed up as the characters featured on the phone cases and posed for some magical selfies.

CHAOS is adding some Disney flair to smartphone cases with their Disney Classics x CHAOS collection.

Disney fans can shop 17 new styles that feature a character sketch and can be personalized with up to two initials.

Two designs in the collection, Stitch and Jiminy Cricket are exclusive to shopDisney UK

The collection is also available directly through CHAOS.com

Cases start at £85 or $113 USD.

More than a dozen celebrities took some fun selfies with the new cases and dressed up in styles inspired by the featured Disney characters! See their pictures below.

Disney Classics x CHAOS Collection

shopDisney UK Exclusives

CHAOS Styles

Ashley Graham as Lady: “Disney has been a crucial part of my childhood. I chose Lady, Lady chose me. I feel we are the same vibe – and we both love spaghetti! I love pasta! And so does Lady!”

Maxim Magnus as Timon: “I chose him because he is super loyal and he’s a good friend, but he can be a bit bossy and that’s kind of like me because I always want everyone to be doing well. What I love about Disney characters is that they teach you about loyalty, to have fun – and all the characters are imperfect.”

Model, Aaron Philip, as Alice in Wonderland: “I chose Alice because when growing up, I always felt connected to dreaming. Any act of dreaming beyond what people had thought out for me. Alice is a perfect representation of what it is to dream big, live big and live hard – and I just related to that so much.”

Paloma Elsesser, model, as Simba: “I chose Simba because I identify with his resilience, pride and his leadership. I also always thought that my dad looks like Scar, which he does. It (The Lion King) has seminal ideas about perseverance and personality, and the roles we play – like a community to make differences in the world. I am super honoured to be a part of this.”