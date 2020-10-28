New Disney Character Phone Cases Arrive on shopDisney UK as Part of Disney Classics x CHAOS Collection

by | Oct 28, 2020 3:18 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

London-based lifestyle brand CHAOS has just launched new personalizable phone cases as part of their Disney Classics x CHAOS collection on shopDisney UK. To help promote the new releases, international celebrities dressed up as the characters featured on the phone cases and posed for some magical selfies.

What’s Happening:

  • CHAOS is adding some Disney flair to smartphone cases with their Disney Classics x CHAOS collection.
  • Disney fans can shop 17 new styles that feature a character sketch and can be personalized with up to two initials.
  • Two designs in the collection, Stitch and Jiminy Cricket are exclusive to shopDisney UK. Please note items available through shopDisney UK cannot be shipped outside of the UK.
  • The collection is also available directly through CHAOS.com.
  • Cases start at £85 or $113 USD.
  • More than a dozen celebrities took some fun selfies with the new cases and dressed up in styles inspired by the featured Disney characters! See their pictures below.

Disney Classics x CHAOS Collection

shopDisney UK Exclusives

CHAOS Styles

Celebrity Selfies

1 of 17
Lila Moss as Baloo
Isamaya Ffrench as Pinocchio
Lily Aldridge as Alice in Wonderland
Mia Regan as Stitch
Sonny Hall as Timon
Winnie Harlow as Winnie the Pooh
Michel Gaubert as Tinker Bell
Adut Akech as Tinker Bell
Christina Nadin as Bambi
Ugbad Abdi as Bambi
Alton Mason as Cruella
Georgia May Jagger as Cheshire Cat
Cindy Kimberley as Dalmatian puppy, Lucky
Maxim Magnus, Angel, and Jordan as The Lion King’s Shenzi, Banzai, and Ed
Amanda Harlech as Jiminy Cricket
Cara Delevingne as Eeyore
Model Christina Nadin as Simba

What They’re Saying:

Ashley Graham as Lady

Ashley Graham as Lady

  • Ashley Graham as Lady: “Disney has been a crucial part of my childhood. I chose Lady, Lady chose me. I feel we are the same vibe – and we both love spaghetti! I love pasta! And so does Lady!”

Maxim Magnus as Timon

Maxim Magnus as Timon

  • Maxim Magnus as Timon: “I chose him because he is super loyal and he’s a good friend, but he can be a bit bossy and that’s kind of like me because I always want everyone to be doing well. What I love about Disney characters is that they teach you about loyalty, to have fun – and all the characters are imperfect.”

Aaron Philip Alice in Wonderland

Aaron Philip Alice in Wonderland

  • Model, Aaron Philip, as Alice in Wonderland: “I chose Alice because when growing up, I always felt connected to dreaming. Any act of dreaming beyond what people had thought out for me. Alice is a perfect representation of what it is to dream big, live big and live hard – and I just related to that so much.”

  • Paloma Elsesser, model, as Simba: “I chose Simba because I identify with his resilience, pride and his leadership. I also always thought that my dad looks like Scar, which he does. It (The Lion King) has seminal ideas about perseverance and personality, and the roles we play  – like a community to make differences in the world. I am super honoured to be a part of this.”

Selah Marley, as Tinker Bell

Selah Marley, as Tinker Bell

  • Jamaican singer / songwriter and Bob Marley’s granddaughter, Selah Marley, as Tinker Bell: “I chose Tinker Bell. She’s a fairy, very cute and feisty like me! A little jealous I guess and a little crafty. She’s a tinker! So I relate to Tinker Bell.”
  • Katie Lyall and Charlotte Stockdale, founders of CHAOS:  “Everyone involved in this project loves Disney and has their own special connection with their iconic characters, just like we do. It’s incredible to see that connection come to life through so many unique and creative images and we’d like to thank the whole group for helping us launch our new line in a fun way.”
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed