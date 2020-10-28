Disney Releases New Ride & Learn Video Focusing on Shanghai’s Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle For The Sunken Treasure

As part of Disney’s #DisneyMagicMoments series, we’ve been treated to several different “Ride & Learn” videos over the last few months, focusing on many different classic and marquee attractions at the different Disney parks around the world. Today we got a special look at the already legendary, Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure at Shanghai Disneyland!

What’s Happening:

Building on the legacy of Pirates of the Caribbean attractions at Disney theme parks around the world, the newest iteration at Shanghai Disneyland

In this swashbuckling adventure, you embark on a thrilling journey with Captain Jack Sparrow as he attempts to steal a priceless treasure from the foreboding Davy Jones.

As viewers will discover in this new “Ride & Learn” video that Disney posted as part of their #DisneyMagicMoments series, Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure broke all kinds of new ground when it debuted with Shanghai Disneyland in 2016.

Perhaps most astonishing among this attraction’s many innovations is its new, highly controlled ride system that allows your boat to spin, travel sideways and even move backward. It’s unlike anything you’ve ever encountered in a Pirates of the Caribbean attraction before!

Along this virtual ride, you’ll also learn much more about how Walt Disney Imagineering created the attraction, dive deeper into its story and gain insight into how this new version pays homage to its predecessors.

Opened in 2016, Pirates of the Caribbean: Battle for the Sunken Treasure