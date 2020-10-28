Photos – Walt Disney World AP Exclusive Shopping Opportunity for Haunted Mansion Minnie Mouse

Walt Disney World Annual Passholders got an exclusive opportunity this morning to shop the new addition to the Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction collection at Magic Kingdom. Just in time for Halloween, this new collection is themed to the classic Disney attraction, The Haunted Mansion.

At 9 am this morning, Annual Passholders were welcomed into Magic Kingdom to wait in line for the new collection.

By 9:30, that line had reached the Tomorrowland Terrace and Cast Members were letting guests know that the collection was quickly selling out.

One thing guests did get to enjoy this morning while waiting in line for the new collection, was a stunning view of Cinderella Castle.

Guests wrapped around Cinderella Castle on their way back to Sir Mickey’s in FantasyLand.

After two hours in line, we were finally able to get inside the shop to check out what remained of the Haunted Mansion additions to the Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction collection. By that time, the new mug had already sold out, but the plush, hip pack by Loungefly, pin set and Minnie Mouse ear headband were all still available.

You can shop the Minnie Mouse: The Main Attraction collection now on shopDisney.