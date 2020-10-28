The Walt Disney Family Museum to Reopen to the Public on November 5

After months of extended closure, The Walt Disney Family Museum has announced they will reopen to the public on Thursday, November 5, 2020. Their reopening will be in accordance with guidelines recently announced by the Mayor’s Office of San Francisco and the Governor’s Office of California.

What’s Happening:

Beginning November 5, The Walt Disney Family Museum will be open Thursday through Sunday from 10am to 5:30pm, with last gallery entry at 4:15pm,

The museum will be closed Monday through Wednesday for the remainder of the year.

Details on the upcoming special exhibitions The Walt Disney Studios and World War II and Veterans Voices: Painted Realities, including opening dates, will be announced soon.

Reopening the Museum:

To accommodate museum guests safely and to ensure proper distancing, all guests—including members—will be required to reserve tickets prior to their visit at waltdisney.org/tickets

Admission will be available on a timed-ticket basis with limited capacities set for each time slot, and will be released in short-term increments to ensure availability, with additional dates continuously added.

Due to current restrictions, the museum café, water fountains, coat check, theater, and Learning Center will remain closed until further notice.

Health and Safety Measures:

Face coverings are required at all times for staff and guests ages three and over

Increased cleaning frequency and procedures implemented throughout the day

Distancing of at least six feet required for both guests and staff

Additional hand sanitation stations installed throughout the museum and signage indicating handwashing locations

Installation of clear acrylic coverings in transactional areas

Directional signage and placement of staff to ensure continual flow and eliminate crowding

Modified gallery interactives and listening stations that can now be experienced using the WDFM mobile app

Capacity limitations for daily attendance and all spaces

Daily staff health checks prior to arrival at the museum

The museum asks that visitors take a self-screening questionnaire before visiting. Please stay home if you are experiencing symptoms. If you purchased tickets and need to reschedule your visit, email [email protected]

Hours:

The Walt Disney Family Museum will resume operations on Thursday, November 5, 2020, with limited opening hours through the remainder of the year.

Open Thursday through Sunday: 10am to 5:30pm, last gallery entry at 4:15pm.

Closed Mondays through Wednesdays and the following public holidays: January 1 Thanksgiving Day December 25



Tickets:

General admission ticket: $25 adults $20 seniors & students $15 youth (ages 6 to 17).

Museum admission is free for members, children under 5, and active and retired military personnel, as well as their spouses/dependents with valid ID.

Tickets are available to purchase or reserve at waltdisney.org/tickets

What They’re Saying: