Christmas Town Returns to Busch Gardens Tampa Bay Earlier Than Ever

Wrap up the year with holiday cheer earlier than ever at Busch Gardens Christmas Town, the park’s award-winning holiday event. New this year, the event kicks off with a preview weekend with light displays and select entertainment elements on November 14 and 15.

Christmas Town runs daily with park-wide festive fun from November 20, 2020 through January 3, 2021.

To bring the merriment to life, Busch Gardens’ creative team has consulted with medical experts to offer a modified event with required reservations and limited capacity that celebrates the spirit of the season safely.

This seasonal event features open-air entertainment and experiences as well as enhanced health, safety and sanitation measures, including temperature checks, face covering requirements and physical distancing.

Included in park admission, park guests can enjoy holiday traditions with a twist, from millions of twinkling lights throughout the park’s 335 acres to physically distant holiday shows, breathtaking animal encounters and contact-free visits with Santa and Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

A warm-weather winter wonderland awaits park guests with a variety of holiday programs offered throughout the event.

Guests are encouraged to check the park’s website before visiting to learn which programs are available each date.

These programs include: “Spark the Night” Fireworks Show: New this year, guests will have several opportunities to enjoy festive bursts of Christmas colors as they cover the sky in a dazzling display. Fireworks are offered select nights throughout the event at the Festival field, offering plenty of space for guests to spread out and enjoy the sights. “Christmas on Ice”: For the first time ever, park guests can enjoy Busch Gardens’ longest-running holiday show at a NEW outdoor location on the Festival Stage. This fan-favorite skating production will perform awe-inspiring delights on real ice for physically distant audiences every Friday through Sunday and additional holidays like Thanksgiving and Christmas Eve. Elmo’s Christmas Wish: Families can sing and dance with their favorite furry friends in this fun holiday show. Celebrate the Christmas spirit with Sesame Street in the outdoor Sunny Day Theater with physically distant seating. Three Kings Journey: The musical tale of the famed journey to Bethlehem is now offered alongside festive eats at the spacious Dragon Fire Grill. Holly Jolly Express: All aboard for Christmas Cheer! With limited capacity, this locomotive is on track to celebrate the most wonderful time of the year with favorite songs of the season as guests venture through the park in festive fashion.

