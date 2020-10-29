Photos – Holiday Decorations up at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

We are still a couple of days out from Halloween but many of us are already looking forward to the holiday season. That apparently includes Universal Orlando Resort as Universal’s Islands of Adventure is already decked out for the holidays with decorations up all throughout the park.

While the holiday decorating doesn’t yet appear to be fully complete just yet, there is already a whole lot of holiday cheer spread throughout the parks at this time. That includes Port of Entry, as holiday garland and other decor welcomes guests to the park.

The Islands of Adventure Trading Company is also decked out for the season, with decorations both outside and inside the shop. They even have the first (but certainly not the only) Christmas tree guests will find in the park.

As guests make their way around the park, they’ll find that Seuss Landing is ready to start up the Who-liday season. Not only are the animated trees up to welcome guests to the land, but the entire section of the park is decked out and ready to go.

Guests will even find some festive Grinch merchandise as well as a Grinch-themed Christmas tree in the Mulberry Street Store.

Even Hogsmeade – one half of the Wizarding World of Harry Potter – has some of its holiday decor up, though it looks as though there is still some holiday cheer to be spread based on what we’ve seen in previous years.

More Christmas trees can be found in shops around the park, including a Betty Boop tree in Toon Lagoon and a superhero tree in Marvel Superhero Island.

There’s sure to be some more holiday cheer on the way at Universal Orlando, but for those who want to get in the spirit a little early, Islands of Adventure is the place to be.