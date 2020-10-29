Photos – New Retro Merchandise Arrives at Universal Orlando Resort

2020 marks the 30th anniversary of Universal Studios Florida and the park is celebrating with a great new collection of retro merchandise. This collection includes apparel, face coverings, holiday ornaments and more.

While this line of retro merchandise has been available for some time now, most attraction-specific merchandise has been added in recent weeks. Some of these new items, like the button set above, celebrate classic Universal attractions like Back to the Future: The Ride, Jaws: The Ride, E.T. Adventure and Kongfrontation as well as Frankenstein’s Monster who, of course, has played a big role in Halloween Horror Nights over the years.

The button set is available for $11.

Guests looking for a new face covering can find some new options, including all of the previously mentions attractions and characters – with the exception of Back to the Future: The Ride being replaced by Earthquake.

These face coverings are available for $8 each.

Those who are looking to get into the holiday spirit can pick up these new Christmas tree ornaments themed to those aforementioned attractions as well as one with the retro Universal Studios Florida logo.

These new ornaments are available for $18 each.

Those looking to add some retro Universal flair to their style can pick up this classic Universal Studios Florida logo crop top for $30.

This new retro windbreaker is also a perfect way to show your love for Universal Studios Florida with some 90s style. You can pick up this new jacket for $60.

All of this new merchandise was found at the Universal Studios Store in Universal Studios Florida, but most of it can be found in multiple locations throughout Universal Orlando Resort. Much of it can also be purchased online in the Universal Orlando Shop.