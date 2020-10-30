20th Century Studios Acquires Spec Script for “The Princess” to Star Joey King

20th Century Studios has acquired The Princess, a spec script written by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton. Joey King is attached to star in the feature that will debut on Hulu.
What’s Happening:
- Deadline is reporting that 20th Century Studios has acquired the spec script The Princess which they’ll produce for Hulu.
- Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton co-wrote the script and actress and producer Joey King is attached to star in the film.
- At this time the full synopsis has not been shared but Deadline says the spec is being described as Rapunzel meets The Raid.
- The film will be produced by Original Film, co-produced by Lustig and Thornton and executive produced by King.
Why You Know Them:
- Joey King recently landed an overall production deal with Hulu to create a variety of programming for the streaming service. At 21, she’s the youngest person to have such a deal with a streamer.
- She also starred as Gypsy Rose Blanchard in The Act, a series based on a strange true crime story.
- King’s other prominente roles include:
- The Kissing Booth for Netflix
- Wish I Was Here
- Ramona and Beezus
- As for Lustig and Thornton, audiences might recognize their work from Winter’s Knight which was directed by Joachim Ronning for Sony.
- The duo also adapted Night Knights for Sony based on the children’s book of the same name. And for television, they’ve written scripts for House of Scorpion and Final Fantasy.