20th Century Studios Acquires Spec Script for “The Princess” to Star Joey King

20th Century Studios has acquired The Princess, a spec script written by Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton. Joey King is attached to star in the feature that will debut on Hulu.

What’s Happening:

The Princess which they'll produce for Hulu.

which they’ll produce for Hulu. Ben Lustig and Jake Thornton co-wrote the script and actress and producer Joey King is attached to star in the film.

At this time the full synopsis has not been shared but Deadline says the spec is being described as Rapunzel meets The Raid .

meets . The film will be produced by Original Film, co-produced by Lustig and Thornton and executive produced by King.

