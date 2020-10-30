Experience Thanksgiving Feasts at Disney Springs with Dinner Celebrations at Select Restaurants

Heading to Walt Disney World for Thanksgiving? No need to miss out on that traditional holiday feast, as several restaurants throughout Disney Springs are here to make sure you don’t need to spend any time in a kitchen this year!

What’s Happening:

No need to lift a finger for Thanksgiving this year! Maria & Enzo’s, The Edison, Enzo’s Hideaway,

Give thanks by gobbling up decadent a la carte items or luxuriating over each course of a prix-fixe menu with family and friends. Reservations are highly recommended.

Experience an authentic rustic Italian twist on Thanksgiving offerings at Maria & Enzo’s

From slow Oven-Roasted Turkey and creamy Mashed Potatoes with Gravy to savory House-made Stuffing, brown sugar honey glazed baby carrots, and fresh Cranberry Chutney, The Edison

A pan-Asian feast awaits visitors this Thanksgiving with a menu full of inventive cuisine at Morimoto Asia

Reservations are highly recommended and can be made at the respective links below: Maria & Enzo's Enzo's Hideaway The Edison Morimoto Asia

