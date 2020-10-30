Experience Thanksgiving Feasts at Disney Springs with Dinner Celebrations at Select Restaurants

Heading to Walt Disney World for Thanksgiving? No need to miss out on that traditional holiday feast, as several restaurants throughout Disney Springs are here to make sure you don’t need to spend any time in a kitchen this year!
What’s Happening:
- No need to lift a finger for Thanksgiving this year! Maria & Enzo’s, The Edison, Enzo’s Hideaway, and Morimoto Asia will take care of everything. We invite you to join us for a delicious holiday meal at one of four restaurants in Disney Springs on Thursday, November 26.
- Give thanks by gobbling up decadent a la carte items or luxuriating over each course of a prix-fixe menu with family and friends. Reservations are highly recommended.
- Experience an authentic rustic Italian twist on Thanksgiving offerings at Maria & Enzo’s or Enzo’s Hideaway for a gourmet meal starring their Roasted Turkey Breast and Pancetta. Stacked high with all of the fixings, enjoy the main course along with a plateful of Polenta Stuffing with mascarpone cream, Cranberry Squash Caponata, and green beans for $37 per adult and $19 per child nine and under at each restaurant just the way Nonna used to make it.
- From slow Oven-Roasted Turkey and creamy Mashed Potatoes with Gravy to savory House-made Stuffing, brown sugar honey glazed baby carrots, and fresh Cranberry Chutney, The Edison offers a traditional prix-fixe Thanksgiving menu with all of the classic trimmings. The feeling of a home-cooked meal is guaranteed with these comfort food favorites prepared from scratch. Guests can indulge in these dishes for $35 per person and $19 per child nine and under.
- A pan-Asian feast awaits visitors this Thanksgiving with a menu full of inventive cuisine at Morimoto Asia. Including everything from their highly acclaimed carved Peking Duck to bowls of their piping hot signature ramen varieties, guests will be privy to a dining experience like no other against a stunning backdrop of artfully designed 36-foot high ceilings adorned with cascading chandeliers.
- Reservations are highly recommended and can be made at the respective links below: