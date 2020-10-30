Kelly and Ryan Don “Zombies,” “The Mandalorian” Costumes for “Live”‘s Halloween Episode

by | Oct 30, 2020 12:37 PM Pacific Time

Halloween descended on the ABC daytime shows this morning with Live with Kelly and Ryan giving audiences the best screams (of delight!) of the season. From Disney Channel Zombies, and Baby Yoda, to a fan made Maleficent costume, today’s show was full of treats!

What’s Happening:

  • With Halloween falling on a weekend this year, ABC’s Live with Kelly and Ryan celebrated the holiday today with “Live’s Best Halloween Show Ever: Almost As Scary As Real Life.”
  • The themed episode was full of spooky sketches and scary throwbacks and dozens of costumes!
  • The hosts and their fearless producer Michael Gelman, donned all sorts of crazy looks, sporting gear oh-so-appropriate for the pandemic times we’re living in as well as dressing up as some of pop culture's biggest icons.

  • As for sketches, the ubiquitous Ryan Seacrest—“I’m on every channel, every day”—and co-host Kelly Ripa dressed up as Addison and Zed from Disney Channel’s Zombies to introduce a project Seacrest had just completed.
  • His project? A Halloween Sing-Along inspired by the Disney Family Sing-Along shows that aired on ABC this spring. Take a look:

  • Another sketch explored what it would be like if The Child aka Baby Yoda had to attend virtual school. Ripa dressed up as Peli Motto from The Mandalorian (character played by Amy Sedaris) and was the classroom teacher instructing Gelman’s Baby Yoda. Check it out:

  • Finally, Live’s annual audience Halloween costume contest has a different look this year as well. With no fans in-studio, Kelly and Ryan’s at-home viewers participated in a virtual contest. The top 5 costumes were:
    • Joe Exotic
    • Happy Camper
    • Armored Maleficent
    • Groot from Guardians of the Galaxy
    • Mechanical Dinosaur  

Live with Kelly and Ryan is distributed in national syndication by Disney Media Networks. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman, Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest.

 
 
