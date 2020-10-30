SeaWorld San Diego’s “Red, White & Blue Salute” to Begin November 5

SeaWorld San Diego is honoring the military with their “Red, White & Blue Salute” on select dates from November 5 through November 12.

SeaWorld’s “Red, White & Blue Salute” features special in-park activities, including a salute to the military during the prelude to Orca Encounter presentations.

Guests to the park can purchase a frozen Jack Daniels & Coke specialty drink, and a portion of the proceeds will be donated to Operation Ride Home, a program that provides financial assistance to eligible active-duty junior-enlisted military to travel home for the holidays.

Plus, active-duty military and veterans get free admission. (active duty and up to three of their direct dependents get in free through December 31; veterans and up to three of their guests get in free through November 15).

“Red, White & Blue Salute” takes place November 5–9 and November 11–12, 2020 and is included with park admission.