New Star Wars and Star Wars Holiday Merchandise Spotted Off-Planet at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

A recent trip to Disney’s Hollywood Studios allowed us to catch a few new Star Wars and Holiday merchandise offerings at the park, including new toys, MagicBands, and phone cases.

What’s Happening:

We were at Disney’s Hollywood Studios

Two action figures from Batuu’s Droid Depot were spotted Off-Planet here in this shop, one featuring CB-23, and the other featuring 4-LOM.

CB-23 is a rolling droid who appears in the Star Wars Resistance animated series. Similar to BB-8 from the newer Star Wars films, but sporting a different color scheme.

4-LOM is one of the bounty hunters that was hired by Darth Vader to track down the Millennium Falcon in The Empire Strikes Back. He's a droid and he usually partners with another bounty hunter, Zuckuss.

Aside from the action figures, you can also find some Star Wars MagicBands, a blue one featuring a Rebel helmet, as well as the Rebel Alliance logo and an X-wing. Something for someone who prefers things a little more on the dark side, a red First Order MagicBand featuring the First Order logo, and says “709 Red Fury” on one side. The one MagicBand that we’re sure everyone will love is a red MagicBand featuring The Child from the smash-hit Disney+ The Mandalorian, floating in his pram.

Some special Star Wars themed phone cases with a holiday twist have also been spotted. All three are based on the series, The Mandalorian , featuring The Child and/or the Mandolorian himself.

The first one features The Child poking out of his pram with the words "Merry Force Be With You" above and "Seasons Greetings" below. Another features a special "3D effect" on a clear case again featuring The Child in his pram surrounded by Christmas lights. Lastly, we find The Child playing with a snow-Mando above the words "Tis The Season For The Bounty."

