Photos – Walt Disney World Forest Friends Merchandise Collection Available Now

New merchandise is constantly popping up at the Walt Disney World Resort, but every now and then a new collection comes out that is just a little extra magical. This new “Forest Friends” collection can be found resort-wide, but we spotted it at World of Disney in Disney Springs.

The “Forest Friends” collection consists of a new Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey, a Loungefly backpack and a pair of leggings.

The collection features woodland critters from some of Disney’s animated classics, like: The Fox and the Hound Bambi Pocahontas And more.



Spirit Jersey

The new Forest Friends Spirit Jersey is available for $69.99.

Loungefly Backpack

The new Forest Friends Loungefly backpack is available for $75.

While some of your favorite Disney critters can be found on the exterior of the bag, the interior features even more furry friends.

Leggings

The new Forest Friends leggings are available for $39.99.