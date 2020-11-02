Photos – Walt Disney World Forest Friends Merchandise Collection Available Now

New merchandise is constantly popping up at the Walt Disney World Resort, but every now and then a new collection comes out that is just a little extra magical. This new “Forest Friends” collection can be found resort-wide, but we spotted it at World of Disney in Disney Springs.
- The “Forest Friends” collection consists of a new Walt Disney World Spirit Jersey, a Loungefly backpack and a pair of leggings.
- The collection features woodland critters from some of Disney’s animated classics, like:
- The Fox and the Hound
- Bambi
- Pocahontas
- And more.
Spirit Jersey
- The new Forest Friends Spirit Jersey is available for $69.99.
Loungefly Backpack
- The new Forest Friends Loungefly backpack is available for $75.
- While some of your favorite Disney critters can be found on the exterior of the bag, the interior features even more furry friends.
Leggings
- The new Forest Friends leggings are available for $39.99.