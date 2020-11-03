Disney Reportedly in Billion-Dollar Battle for “Sunday Night Football”

by | Nov 3, 2020 9:50 AM Pacific Time

Tags: ,

Disney is reportedly looking to expand its coverage of the NFL. While ESPN is currently the home of Monday Night Football, Disney is looking to add Sunday Night Football to their lineup as well, according to the NY Post.

  • Disney is battling with NBC, the current and longtime home of Sunday Night Football, as the NFL is looking to nail down their new TV deals.
  • The new deals could be completed by the end of the year.
  • ESPN is currently the home of Monday Night Football as well as the NFL Draft and the Pro Bowl.
  • However, Disney wants to expand its NFL coverage by picking up the stronger lineup of games found on Sunday nights and by being in the rotation for the Super Bowl.
  • Additionally, Disney reportedly wants to acquire two separate NFL packages.
  • Currently, ESPN spends $2 billion per yer for their NFL coverage, which also includes the right to air highlights on its networks daily.
  • NBC only pays $950 million for Sunday Night Football, which often features more marquee games and features flexible scheduling, allowing the NFL to move more important games into the prime time slot.
  • NBC also currently gets a spot in the Super Bowl rotation.
  • NBC also gets two playoff games oper year to ESPN’s one. And this year, thanks to the NFL’s expanded playoff format, NBC gets a third game.
  • Both Disney and NBC could reportedly try to go after Fox’s and CBS’ afternoon NFL packages as well, though that seems less likely.
  • ESPN’s current deal for Monday Night Football will conclude at the end of next season while the other networks’ deal will conclude after the 2022-23 Super Bowl.
  • The NFL reportedly likes NBC’s presentation for Sunday Night Football, including the longtime commentary duo of Al Michaels and Chris Collinsworth.
  • ESPN on the other hand, has struggled to put together a consistent team for Monday Night Football, with this season’s team being made up of Steve Levy, Louis Riddick and Brian Griese.
 
 
