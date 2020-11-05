ABC News to Air Primetime Special on The 2020 Presidential Election Tonight

ABC News today announced a one-hour primetime special – “Your Voice Your Vote: Election 2020 – A Special Edition of ‘20/20’” – airing Thursday, November 5 at 10:00 p.m. ET on the ABC Television Network and streaming news channel ABC News Live.

Chief Anchor George Stephanopoulos will lead coverage from New York City joined by “World News Tonight” Anchor David Muir, “ABC News Live Prime” Anchor Linsey Davis and ABC News’ powerhouse political team reporting the newest developments on the race to the White House.

ABC News correspondents will report from battleground states where the decision still hangs in the balance.

ABC News Live will air a special edition of “ABC News Live Prime” anchored by Davis from 7:00 – 9:30 p.m. ET.