November Issue of Disney twenty-three Celebrates Disney-Pixar’s “Soul”

The new Disney and Pixar feature Soul is unlike any animated film to arrive from visionary director Pete Docter, and the winter edition of Disney twenty-three explores this stunning journey from New York City to The Great Before and back again with Docter, co-director Kemp Powers, producer Dana Murray, and stars Jamie Foxx and Tina Fey.

Trent Reznor and Atticus Ross, who composed the original score for Soul , and Jon Batiste, who’s behind the jazz compositions and arrangements, talk exclusively with D23 about crafting the intricate score and incredible music for this soulful film, which debuts on Disney+

As a special bonus, each issue of the publication, available exclusively to Gold Members of D23: The Official Disney Fan Club, will include a set of holiday-themed gift tags and a special offer from the Disney Collect! by Topps digital collectibles app.

And as Disney+ celebrates its one-year anniversary, Disney twenty-three talks to the creators and stars behind some of the incredible content coming to the service including The Wonderful World of Mickey Mouse , Black Beauty , Godmothered , and On Pointe .

Plus, the team behind The LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special explains how they pieced together this hilarious and heartwarming story—and how it pays tribute to the 1978 classic Star Wars Holiday Special.

Plus, Disney twenty-three circles the Disney Parks globe, stopping at EPCOT Remy's Ratatouille Adventure

We also head to Hong Kong Disneyland

The issue also celebrates 20 years of Disney California Adventure Avengers Campus

Also included in the Winter issue of Disney twenty-three: Kenneth Branagh and Emma Mackey detail—in an exclusive interview—their lethal journey in Death on the Nile . A look at Disney’s 40-year partnership with Make-A-Wish, granting tens of thousands of truly magical wishes to deserving children. A first look at the latest A Twisted Tale: Go the Distance, as well as the “ once upon a time Stunning concept art from Fantasia in honor of the film’s 80th anniversary. Regular features including From the Desk of, By the Numbers, Character Analysis, D Society, and Ask the Walt Disney Archives.

Disney twenty-three, which is delivered directly to fans’ doorsteps, is offered exclusively to D23 Gold and Gold Family Members as a benefit of their membership.

The latest issue will begin arriving before the end of November.