The Walt Disney Studios Also Impacted by Layoffs

More bad news from The Walt Disney Company today as The Walt Disney Studios will also be laying off a “handful” of employees, including several from Searchlight Pictures, according to Deadline.

No exact number of layoffs has been shared at this time, but Deadline reports that six employees from Searchlight Pictures, formerly Fox Searchlight, have been affected.

The Walt Disney Studios’ marketing group has also been heavily impacted as well as the theatrical stage team in New York.

This makes sense as Disney Theatrical was obviously heavily impacted by the shutdown of Broadway.

The layoffs reportedly also include several hundred open positions.

Disney’s Television division has not been impacted by layoffs today.

