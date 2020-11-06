Limited Collector’s Edition of “Star Wars Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising” Coming November 17

by | Nov 6, 2020 1:37 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , ,

An amazing Collector’s Edition of Star Wars Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising is set to hit on November 17th and is definitely something that fans will want to get their hands on!

What’s Happening:

  • Check out this amazing Collector’s Edition of Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising. This must-have gift for any Thrawn fan features a stunning cover designed by Magali Villeneuve, comes in an exclusive slipcase, and has special printed endpapers to accent the blue pages. Plus, every copy comes signed by author Timothy Zahn.
  • Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising will come in an exclusive jacket cover designed by illustrator Magali Villeneuve and comes in a special foil stamped slipcase.
  • Each copy of Thrawn Ascendency: Chaos Rising is signed by author Timothy Zahn
  • The book features printed color endpapers featuring the Chiss Ascendancy symbol, with the case stamped with the Ascendancy symbol under the jacket
  • The book also features true stained book pages in vibrant Chiss blue, and blue accents and features throughout the interior of the book
  • This Collector’s Edition is limited to only 750 copies, and a limit 3 books per order is in place. There are no shipping restrictions.
  • Again, This special edition is limited to 750 copies and will be available only from Out of Print on November 17. Follow the link to see more details, and to be notified so you can get yours when it goes on sale.
  • You can also celebrate 30 years of Thrawn in 2021 with an all-new t-shirt inspired by Heir to the Empire, originally published in 1991. The shirt features the iconic cover art by the legendary Drew Struzan on the front and the classic novel crawl on the back.

  • A bundle featuring both Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising as well as the all new Heir to the Empire shirt from above can also be purchased from Out of Print.

 
 
