Limited Collector’s Edition of “Star Wars Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising” Coming November 17

An amazing Collector’s Edition of Star Wars Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising is set to hit on November 17th and is definitely something that fans will want to get their hands on!

Check out this amazing Collector’s Edition of Thrawn Ascendancy: Chaos Rising . This must-have gift for any Thrawn fan features a stunning cover designed by Magali Villeneuve, comes in an exclusive slipcase, and has special printed endpapers to accent the blue pages. Plus, every copy comes signed by author Timothy Zahn.

The book also features true stained book pages in vibrant Chiss blue, and blue accents and features throughout the interior of the book

This Collector’s Edition is limited to only 750 copies, and a limit 3 books per order is in place. There are no shipping restrictions.

You can also celebrate 30 years of Thrawn in 2021 with an all-new t-shirt inspired by Heir to the Empire, originally published in 1991. The shirt features the iconic cover art by the legendary Drew Struzan on the front and the classic novel crawl on the back.