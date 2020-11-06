Star Wars Celebration Virtual Store Opens This Month With Early Access for Original Event Ticket Holders

Star Wars fans hoping to score some Star Wars Celebration merchandise are in luck as the virtual store is coming back…and just in time for holiday shopping too!

What’s Happening:

Earlier today, the Star Wars Celebration Twitter account

Guests who purchased original event date tickets will have early access to the store on November 13, at 12pm ET.

The following week, November 20, the store will open to fans worldwide starting at 12pm ET.

The Star Wars Celebration Store features over 150 pins, t-shirts, collectibles, and more

https://twitter.com/SW_Celebration/status/1324777562820747265/photo/1

From Yoda to the Child, fans of every era will find plenty of increible galactic goodies to add to their collections.

2020 Star Wars Celebration Store Exclusives

Here’s a peek at 10 of our favorite Celebration Store selections that will go on sale to original event ticket holders next week, and open to the public on November 20th.