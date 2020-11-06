Universal Orlando Celebrates The Holidays With Seasonal Entertainment Nov. 13th – Jan. 3rd

Universal Orlando has begun to unwrap it’s seasonal traditions, including new entertainment for this year’s holiday celebration beginning November 14th through January 3, 2021. Guests can enjoy the spirit of the season with Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter, an All-New Holiday Experience featuring Macy’s Balloons, and the mean, green one himself – Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch

What’s Happening:

Plenty of merry and all kinds of mayhem will take over Universal Orlando Resort

Guests can celebrate the most wonderful time of the year as Universal’s most beloved holiday traditions and characters come to life in reimagined ways that align with the destination’s enhanced health and safety procedures – from the all-new “Universal’s Holiday Experience featuring Macy’s Balloons” to character celebrations and appearances around the parks – and it’s all included in theme park admission.

This holiday season, guests of all ages can enjoy: Christmas in The Wizarding World of Harry Potter at Universal Studios Florida and Universal’s Islands of Adventure



The streets of Hogsmeade and Diagon Alley will become beautifully adorned with themed decorations, garlands and lights as the sounds of special holiday-themed performances fill the air throughout the lands. Guests can hear both magical and Muggle Christmas carols from the Frog Choir comprised of Hogwarts students and their giant croaking frogs, as well as the unique holiday hits of one of the wizarding world’s most popular singing sensations, Celestina Warbeck and the Banshees. There will also be seasonal treats, holiday eats, and beverages – including the highly-anticipated return of the fan-favorite, hot Butterbeer.

Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch and Who-liday Character Appearances at Universal’s Islands of Adventure

It wouldn’t be a Holidays celebration without the mean, green one himself! While visiting Seuss Landing in Universal’s Islands of Adventure, holiday-goers will enjoy appearances by the maven of mischief, The Grinch, as he continues to try and find ways to steal holiday cheer, and the merry Whos from Whoville.

ALL-NEW Universal’s Holiday Experience featuring Macy’s Balloons at Universal Studios Florida

New this year, guests will have the opportunity to get up-close with larger-than-life parade balloons and floats like never before during “Universal’s Holiday Experience featuring Macy’s Balloons.” Guests will stroll along a picturesque pathway where they’ll encounter elaborate floats and stunning balloons inspired by everything from iconic holiday staples like reindeers and the Nutcracker, to characters from popular animated films, including the mischievous Minions from Illumination’s “Despicable Me” and “Minions” films, Gingy, The Gingerbread Man, from DreamWorks Animation’s “Shrek” movies and the penguins from DreamWorks Animation’s “Madagascar” franchise. And it all culminates with a special appearance by Santa Claus and the opportunity to take a socially-distanced portrait with the big man himself.

Universal’s Holiday Character Celebration at Universal Studios Florida

During “Universal’s Holiday Character Celebration,” guests can celebrate the holiday season with the Minions and other beloved characters from Illumination’s “Despicable Me” and “Minions” films, and with DreamWorks Animation’s treasured family of Shrek characters and King Julien and the crew from the “Madagascar” franchise. Guests will sing and dance along with some of their favorite characters as they arrive aboard incredibly-festive parade floats, then perform special holiday show moments that the entire family will enjoy. Afterward, guests will have the chance to take socially-distanced photos of themselves with the characters and floats.

Guests can also enjoy these additional holiday festivities across Universal Studios, Universal’s Islands of Adventure and Universal CityWalk while visiting the destination: First-Ever Holiday Tribute Store: A brand-new Tribute Store dedicated to the Holidays will debut at Universal Studios Florida for the holiday season. Located in the New York area of the park, guests will come dashing through the store into a winter wonderland featuring four immersive rooms – including one inspired by Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch – stocked with a variety of new merchandise that will make perfect holiday gifts, plus delicious seasonal food items. Guests can also browse Universal’s assortment of Holidays merchandise and make purchases online by visiting www.shop.UniversalOrlando.com Holiday Tree Hunt: Guests who purchase the Holiday Tree Hunt will embark on a search for 16 holiday-themed trees scattered throughout various merchandise locations in the theme parks and CityWalk. Guests will receive a brochure that outlines the participating locations, where they’ll have to collect stamps to mark their visit to each stop. Those who successfully complete the entire hunt will receive an exclusive Holiday Tree Hunt-branded ornament. Holiday Treat Trail: Guests can participate by grabbing a complimentary Holiday Treat Trail brochure that outlines a list of specialty food and beverage menu items across select dining venues. Those who purchase all qualifying items will receive a special sweet treat.

Guests can make the most of their holiday visit by staying at one of Universal Orlando’s hotels – including the brand-new Universal’s Endless Summer Resort – Dockside Inn and Suites, opening December 15, 2020 – where rates start at $79 per night and include exclusive theme park benefits. Each hotel at Universal Orlando will feature festive flourishes and decorated Christmas trees to get guests into the holiday spirit, and offer special Thanksgiving, Christmas, and New Year’s Eve dining options.

Universal Orlando continues to implement its enhanced health and safety procedures and guidelines focused on “screening, spacing and sanitization,” and those practices will be applied to all experiences taking place during the destination’s Holidays celebration. Key measures include screening guests and team members, enforcing social distancing, requiring face coverings, limiting capacity at the parks, attractions and hotels, and increasing cleaning and disinfection procedures and more.