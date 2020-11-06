Work Begins on New Color Schemes for Walt Disney World Entrances

We recently reported that Walt Disney World is touching up their entry arches for the first time since the “Year of a Million Dreams” campaign that took place over a decade ago, and that work has evidently begun.

Any visitor to the Walt Disney World Resort looks forward to the moment when they cross the property line into the over 40 square miles that make up the Vacation Kingdom of the World, with the passing under one of the character arches being a defining moment of the vacation of many.

The last time these arches were touched were back in the days of the “Year of a Million Dreams” campaign back in 2007 with the addition of clouds and the words “Where Dreams Come True.”

Work has evidently begun on the new paint job and look of the entryway arches as we entered property from the Western Way entrance (closer to Disney’s Coronado Springs Resort) and saw that the clouds and the “Where Dreams Come True” signage had been removed and the new color scheme was beginning to take over.

