Walt Disney World Gateways to Receive New Color Scheme to Match Cinderella Castle Update

In the coming months, guests visiting Walt Disney World will discover a big change right as they enter the resort. The colorful gateways that welcome all to the Most Magical Place on Earth will be adorned with a new color scheme that compliments Cinderella Castle at Magic Kingdom.

What’s Happening:

Anyone who’s ever visited Walt Disney World

Five magical gateways featuring Mickey, Minnie, and their friends are placed at various entries to Walt Disney World and give everyone the feeling that they’re about to experience something truly special.

And now things are about to get even better as today, the Disney Parks Blog

Starting today, the gateways will be updated with a new color palette that complements the recent colorful transformation to Cinderella Castle

In the concept art shared by the Parks Blog, fans can get a first glimpse at what the entrances will look like when they’re finished.

That’s not all, these colors will appear on the Magic Kingdom Auto Plaza as Disney adds a new shimmer to the iconic entryway.

