LEGOLAND Florida Builds On Favorite Holiday Traditions With New Experiences and All New Stage Show

Holidays are set to return with some holly jolly fun this season to LEGOLAND Florida with a new stage show being the highlight among new experiences and festive character moments to build on favorite holiday traditions.

What’s Happening:

Cheerful holiday spirit is on its way to LEGOLAND Florida Resort

New for this year, Mrs. Claus’ crew of holiday helpers find themselves in a delicious dilemma as they sing, dance, and work together through some frosty fun in the new, original musical stage show, The Very Merry Mix-Up. Families can explore the all-new Holiday Village Postal Service where children can handwrite letters to LEGO Santa himself. At this interactive post office, children will watch through digital screens as their special letters travel directly to the North Pole! Then, the whole family can hop aboard Fun Town’s multi-level carousel and join in a new holiday singalong!

Colorful characters are around every holly-packed corner with socially distanced selfie spots with LEGO Santa, LEGO Gingerbread Man and LEGO Toy Soldier. Unikitty will also don her jolliest attire for festively fun photos to delight guests of all ages. All character and performer interactions will be staged using generous spacing, of six feet or more.

Families can grab a brick and help build a themed LEGO mosaic to celebrate the holidays from around the world, or journey to DUPLO® Valley, where iconic holiday symbols have been sprinkled throughout the farmland. Grab the scavenger hunt clues to solve the riddles and find each one!