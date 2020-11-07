LEGOLAND Florida Builds On Favorite Holiday Traditions With New Experiences and All New Stage Show

Holidays are set to return with some holly jolly fun this season to LEGOLAND Florida with a new stage show being the highlight among new experiences and festive character moments to build on favorite holiday traditions.
What’s Happening:
- Cheerful holiday spirit is on its way to LEGOLAND Florida Resort this season with Holidays at LEGOLAND, select dates Nov. 27 through Dec. 31. The theme park built for kids will be transformed into a wonderland with unforgettable live, seasonal entertainment, unique LEGO activities, twinkling lights and specialty treats to build joy into everyone's vacation—and, it’s all included in general admission.
- New for this year, Mrs. Claus’ crew of holiday helpers find themselves in a delicious dilemma as they sing, dance, and work together through some frosty fun in the new, original musical stage show, The Very Merry Mix-Up. Families can explore the all-new Holiday Village Postal Service where children can handwrite letters to LEGO Santa himself. At this interactive post office, children will watch through digital screens as their special letters travel directly to the North Pole! Then, the whole family can hop aboard Fun Town’s multi-level carousel and join in a new holiday singalong!
- Colorful characters are around every holly-packed corner with socially distanced selfie spots with LEGO Santa, LEGO Gingerbread Man and LEGO Toy Soldier. Unikitty will also don her jolliest attire for festively fun photos to delight guests of all ages. All character and performer interactions will be staged using generous spacing, of six feet or more.
- Families can grab a brick and help build a themed LEGO mosaic to celebrate the holidays from around the world, or journey to DUPLO® Valley, where iconic holiday symbols have been sprinkled throughout the farmland. Grab the scavenger hunt clues to solve the riddles and find each one!
- Returning guests will delight in the return of Holidays at LEGOLAND’s favorite traditions, including the LEGO Sleigh and Reindeer photo spot. Dancing lights and music bring your perfect holiday visit to a festive close “Rockin’ Around,” a 30-foot-tall LEGO Christmas tree spectacular that comes to life with dazzling lights and sounds to celebrate the season. North Pole Nonsense will also return to LEGO City Stage with holiday hijinks featuring some of Santa’s silliest elves and their wacky juggling and slapstick fun.
- We’re ready to welcome 2021! Say goodbye to 2020 with our Kids’ New Year’s Eve fireworks! Guests can ring in 2021 at the kid-friendly time of 8 p.m. as fireworks transform into bursts of LEGO bricks right before their eyes, only on December 31, 2020!
- This can’t-miss event, along with our upcoming 2021 events, like PirateFest Weekends and the all-new Brickbeard’s Watersports Stunt Show, debuting February 12, 2021, are included with general admission and Awesome, Awesomer and Awesomest Annual Passes. In celebration of LEGOLAND Florida’s 10th birthday in 2021, Florida Residents can celebrate with a Play & Party Pass for the throwback price of only $99.