New Disney PopSockets Appear at Walt Disney World

Officially licensed Disney PopSockets have been around for a while, but it looks like they are now producing some items exclusively for Disney Parks. For the unfamiliar, PopSockets stick to the back of a smartphone and have an accordion back that allows them to “Pop” out to make your phone easier to hold, and retract back inside their “Socket” to press flat against the back. Disney Parks have been selling licensed PopSockets for a while now, like this Baby Yoda one that’s also available online.

Visibly different from the above PopSocket, the new Disney ones spotted only at the parks have a silver cardback with the Disney logo in front of a castle.

In addition to Mickey Mouse, we also saw a cute Stitch one where he is waving at you.

These Disney PopSockets retail for $14.99. We haven’t seen these two new ones anywhere else and if they are exclusive to Disney Parks, we hope to see some characters like Figment or ghosts from The Haunted Mansion on future releases. Be on the lookout for these cute PopSockets on our next visit to a Disney destination around the world.