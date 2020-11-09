Hulu Releases Trailer for New Original Series “The Hardy Boys”

Hulu has released a trailer for their upcoming mystery/thriller series The Hardy Boys, based on the beloved book series.

The Hardy Boys will begin streaming on Hulu on December 4.

Synopsis:

After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell), 16, and his brother Joe (Alexander Elliot), 12, are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy (Bea Santos), Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, detective Fenton Hardy (James Tupper) has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.

The Cast:

Alexander Elliot as Joe Hardy

Rohan Campbell as Frank Hardy

Adam Swain

Alexandra Beaton

Atticus Mitchell

Bea Santos

Cristian Perri

James Tupper

Janet Porter

Keana Lyn Bastidas

Laara Sadiq

Linda Thorson

Rachel Drance

Riley O’Donnell

Stephen R. Hart