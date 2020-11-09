Hulu Releases Trailer for New Original Series “The Hardy Boys”

Hulu has released a trailer for their upcoming mystery/thriller series The Hardy Boys, based on the beloved book series.
- The Hardy Boys will begin streaming on Hulu on December 4.
Synopsis:
- After a family tragedy strikes, Frank Hardy (Rohan Campbell), 16, and his brother Joe (Alexander Elliot), 12, are forced to move from the big city to their parent’s hometown of Bridgeport for the summer. Staying with their Aunt Trudy (Bea Santos), Frank and Joe’s quiet summer quickly comes to a halt when they discover their dad, detective Fenton Hardy (James Tupper) has taken on a secret investigation. Realizing that their Dad may be onto something the boys take it upon themselves to start an investigation of their own, and suddenly everyone in town is a suspect.
The Cast:
- Alexander Elliot as Joe Hardy
- Rohan Campbell as Frank Hardy
- Adam Swain
- Alexandra Beaton
- Atticus Mitchell
- Bea Santos
- Cristian Perri
- James Tupper
- Janet Porter
- Keana Lyn Bastidas
- Laara Sadiq
- Linda Thorson
- Rachel Drance
- Riley O’Donnell
- Stephen R. Hart