Hulu Releases Trailer for Original Holiday Film “Happiest Season”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Hulu has released a trailer for their upcoming original holiday film Happiest Season.

. The new film will begin streaming on November 25.

More about Happiest Season:

Synopsis:

Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. HAPPIEST SEASON is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.

The Cast:

Kristen Stewart

Mackenzie Davis

Alison Brie

Aubrey Plaza

Daniel Levy

Mary Holland

Burl Moseley

Victor Garber

Mary Steenburgen

The Creative Team:

Directed by: Clea DuVall.

Screenplay by: Clea DuVall and Mary Holland.

Story by: Clea DuVall.

Produced by: Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner.

Executive Producers: Wyck Godfrey and Jonathan McCoy

