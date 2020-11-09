Hulu Releases Trailer for Original Holiday Film “Happiest Season”

It’s the most wonderful time of the year. Hulu has released a trailer for their upcoming original holiday film Happiest Season.
- Hulu is spreading the holiday cheer with the trailer for the original holiday film Happiest Season.
- The new film will begin streaming on November 25.
More about Happiest Season:
Synopsis:
- Meeting your girlfriend’s family for the first time can be tough. Planning to propose at her family’s annual Christmas dinner — until you realize that they don’t even know she’s gay — is even harder. When Abby (Kristen Stewart) learns that Harper (Mackenzie Davis) has kept their relationship a secret from her family, she begins to question the girlfriend she thought she knew. HAPPIEST SEASON is a holiday romantic comedy that hilariously captures the range of emotions tied to wanting your family’s acceptance, being true to yourself, and trying not to ruin Christmas.
The Cast:
- Kristen Stewart
- Mackenzie Davis
- Alison Brie
- Aubrey Plaza
- Daniel Levy
- Mary Holland
- Burl Moseley
- Victor Garber
- Mary Steenburgen
The Creative Team:
- Directed by:
- Clea DuVall.
- Screenplay by:
- Clea DuVall and Mary Holland.
- Story by:
- Clea DuVall.
- Produced by:
- Marty Bowen and Isaac Klausner.
- Executive Producers:
- Wyck Godfrey and Jonathan McCoy