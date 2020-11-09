Verizon Releasing New Disney Edition of GizmoWatch Smartwatch for Kids

Verizon is releasing a new Disney themed edition of their children’s smartwatch, GizmoWatch. The updated features include new characters, such as Elsa and the Child. Pre-orders will be available starting on November 12th.
What’s Happening:
- Calling all Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars fans! The GizmoWatch just got a lot cooler.
- Beginning November 12, customers can preorder GizmoWatch Disney Edition, Verizon’s newest wearable watch, designed for kids.
- The new watch features favorite characters like Elsa from Frozen and the Child from The Mandalorian.
- In addition to features that help keep parents connected to their kids, it comes with a front-facing camera that allows kids to send video and picture messages to up to 10 trusted contacts. And it’s powered by Verizon's 4G LTE network, since reliability matters.
Pricing & availability
- The Gizmo Watch Disney Edition is a perfect gift as the holiday season approaches.
- Fans can order the Disney GizmoWatch online or via the My Verizon app for $199.99, plus a $10 monthly fee, starting November 12.
- Those who pre-order will get $50 off with the purchase of a smartphone.
The Disney experience
- The GizmoWatch Disney Edition combines peace of mind with fun, through an experience designed to empower children.
- The watch includes unique character experiences featuring six different properties, including:
- Minnie Mouse
- Buzz Lightyear
- The Child
- Additional characters and features coming soon
- With the GizmoWatch Disney Edition, characters act as companions for children and are woven throughout the experience.
- Fully animated characters make for an interactive experience unlike anything else on the market and react in lively ways on the home screen, when checking the weather, and when notifications come in.
- Active lifestyle features show children that movement is fun, including an interactive play mode that lets children select a character which plays sound effects triggered by the child’s movement.
- An activity tracking feature can use their favorite character to motivate and reward children for keeping active.
Safety Features
- GizmoWatch Disney Edition gives parents ways to stay connected with children, whether at home or on the go, with easy-to-use parental controls, reminders and a built-in GPS locator.
- With the GizmoHub app, parents can easily locate their children, and the app notifies them if a child tries to leave a predetermined safety zone.
- The watch can receive phone calls from up to 10 numbers that parents choose. This ensures that even if your child accidentally shares his or her GizmoWatch number, the call can’t go through unless a parent designates that number as a safe contact.
- Parents can also choose to provide medical information through the GizmoHub app which will be displayed on the watch by pressing an SOS button. Children can also use the SOS button to reach a designated emergency contact.