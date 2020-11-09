Verizon Releasing New Disney Edition of GizmoWatch Smartwatch for Kids

Verizon is releasing a new Disney themed edition of their children’s smartwatch, GizmoWatch. The updated features include new characters, such as Elsa and the Child. Pre-orders will be available starting on November 12th.

What’s Happening:

Calling all Disney, Pixar, Marvel and Star Wars fans! The GizmoWatch just got a lot cooler.

Beginning November 12, customers can preorder GizmoWatch Disney Edition, Verizon’s newest wearable watch, designed for kids.

The new watch features favorite characters like Elsa from Frozen and the Child from The Mandalorian .

and the Child from . In addition to features that help keep parents connected to their kids, it comes with a front-facing camera that allows kids to send video and picture messages to up to 10 trusted contacts. And it’s powered by Verizon's 4G LTE network, since reliability matters.

Pricing & availability

The Gizmo Watch Disney Edition is a perfect gift as the holiday season approaches.

Fans can order the Disney GizmoWatch online or via the My Verizon app for $199.99, plus a $10 monthly fee, starting November 12.

Those who pre-order will get $50 off with the purchase of a smartphone.

The Disney experience

The GizmoWatch Disney Edition combines peace of mind with fun, through an experience designed to empower children.

The watch includes unique character experiences featuring six different properties, including: Minnie Mouse Buzz Lightyear The Child Additional characters and features coming soon

With the GizmoWatch Disney Edition, characters act as companions for children and are woven throughout the experience.

Fully animated characters make for an interactive experience unlike anything else on the market and react in lively ways on the home screen, when checking the weather, and when notifications come in.

Active lifestyle features show children that movement is fun, including an interactive play mode that lets children select a character which plays sound effects triggered by the child’s movement.

An activity tracking feature can use their favorite character to motivate and reward children for keeping active.

Safety Features