Disney Continues Relationship with Toys For Tots With Charitable Donations From Various Sources Throughout Holiday Season

The holidays are a time for giving back, and Disney is continuing their partnership with Toys For Tots including more donations, donation boxes at World of Disney locations, and a little help from a familiar face.

What’s Happening:

A big part of the holidays are about giving back and Disney is announcing that shopDisney.com

This year, actor and self-proclaimed Disney super-fan Neil Patrick Harris is helping kick off the initiative and spread the word that from now through December 13, 2020, you can donate a toy online at shopDisney.com/ToysForTots Disney Springs Walt Disney World Downtown Disney District Disneyland Resort.

In addition to donating a new, unwrapped toy, guests can support Toys for Tots by purchasing a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread pin. Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots for every Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread pin purchased at a U.S. Disney store or on shopDisney.com

