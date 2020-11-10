Disney Continues Relationship with Toys For Tots With Charitable Donations From Various Sources Throughout Holiday Season

The holidays are a time for giving back, and Disney is continuing their partnership with Toys For Tots including more donations, donation boxes at World of Disney locations, and a little help from a familiar face.
What’s Happening:
- A big part of the holidays are about giving back and Disney is announcing that shopDisney.com and Disney store are teaming up with Toys for Tots for the third year in a row to help bring joy to children in underserved communities this holiday season.
- This year, actor and self-proclaimed Disney super-fan Neil Patrick Harris is helping kick off the initiative and spread the word that from now through December 13, 2020, you can donate a toy online at shopDisney.com/ToysForTots, or a new, unwrapped toy at any Disney store in the U.S. or World of Disney at Disney Springs at Walt Disney World and the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort. For each toy, World of Disney, and Disney will donate an additional $1 to Toys for Tots.
- In addition to donating a new, unwrapped toy, guests can support Toys for Tots by purchasing a Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread pin. Disney will donate $1 to Toys for Tots for every Mickey Mouse and Minnie Mouse Gingerbread pin purchased at a U.S. Disney store or on shopDisney.com from Nov. 1 – Dec. 24, 2020.
- As the magic of the holidays arrives, you can also celebrate at Disney Parks around the globe. Among the many discoveries, guests will find enchanting experiences, delectable dining options and merry-making merchandise that welcome new and returning favorites to the season.
- Bring the Disney Parks magic of the season home with new holiday-themed merchandise available throughout Walt Disney World Resort, as well as the Downtown Disney District at Disneyland Resort in California and online at shopDisney.com.
- Disney has a long relationship with the Toys For Tots Organization dating back to the beginning in 1947, when Walt Disney personally supervised the design of the Toys For Tots logo. During the holiday session, Walt Disney took to the airwaves and often featured Toys for Tots on his weekly television show Disneyland. Once Disneyland was built and open, the theme park became a premier location to drop off new and unwrapped toys. For more about the history of the partnership, you can read about it in this article from our archives.