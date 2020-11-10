shopDisney Celebrates 1 Year Anniversary of Disney+ With Commemorative Key

Disney+ fans can pick up a collectable key on shopDisney on November 12th to celebrate the 1-year anniversary of Disney’s streaming service.

What’s Happening:

shopDisney Disney+

The key features the Disney+ logo on the blade with the handle listing all of the brands included in Disney’s streaming service: Disney + Pixar + Marvel + Star Wars + National Geographic.

The key is the Disney+ signature blue with border accents used from a lighter shade that matches the arch in the streaming service’s logo.

In order to be eligible to receive a free commemorative key, Guests need to fill their cart with at least $25 worth of goods on shopDisney and use the promo code “DISNEYPLUSKEY” at checkout while supplies last starting November 12th.