Cheers! Tickets On Sale Now for “12 Beers of Christmas” Event at Morimoto Asia

Morimoto Asia at Disney Springs is brining a little more merry your way this winter with the return of their “12 Beers of Christmas” event. Iron Chef Morimoto himself will host the December 6th events at his signature restaurant. Tickets are on sale now. Cheers!

What’s Happening:

Back by popular demand, Iron Chef Masaharu Morimoto will present holiday-themed beers and gourmet pan-Asian light bites at Morimoto Asia in Disney Springs during the highly-anticipated third annual "12 Beers of Christmas" event.

Hosted by Chef Morimoto himself and taking place on Sunday, December 6, there will be two seating times to accommodate social distancing from 11:30 AM-1:30 PM and from 2-4 PM.

Entry price is $75 (plus tax and gratuity) per person

Guests must be 21 years or older to attend and will need to present a valid ID .

In celebration of the craft-beer movement and the most wonderful time of the year, attendees will enjoy: 12 specialty beers from local breweries all across Central Florida Morimoto Asia's famous pan-Asian cuisine from 12 food stations

A holiday tradition for many foodies and craft beer connoisseurs, this special event is a culinary journey that fans won’t want to miss.

Upgrade to an Exclusive Experience:

Eight private booths are also available to reserve for $375 a piece

Good to Know:

Masks are required to enter Disney Springs.

This event is limited to 100 tickets per seating time and will adhere to the restaurant’s Dine Safe: Commitment to Care protocol with predetermined seating at individual tables and will operate in accordance to all local and state regulations