Ayo Davis Steps into Newly Created Role as EVP Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television

Disney has created a new position for television executive Ayo Davis. Ms. Davis will now serve as Executive Vice President, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television.

What’s Happening:

Ayo Davis

The news was announced today by Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer, Disney Branded Television, to whom Davis will report.

She’ll oversee all live-action programming created by Disney Branded Television for: Disney+ Disney Channel Disney XD Disney Junior

Davis will have oversight of scripted and unscripted series, movies and specials, and will manage the teams for: Original Development Current Programming Original Movies Unscripted Content Casting & Talent Relations Integrated Content Strategy Educational Resource Group/D&I

Executives reporting directly into Davis include the following: Jonas Agin, VP, Original Series Kory Lunsford, VP, Current Series Lauren Kisilevsky, VP, Original Movies Dan Silver, VP, Originals, Unscripted Content Judy Taylor, SVP, Casting & Talent Relations Theresa Helmer, Executive Director, Integrated Content Strategy Vicki Ariyasu, SVP, Educational Resource Group

In her new role, Davis will help fuel the Company’s Disney+ streaming platform and branded networks with programming geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families that is imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences.

What They’re Saying:

Gary Marsh: “Ayo’s sophistication and taste elevate every project she touches — and her impact on the television landscape is beyond measure. As we embark on the mission of bringing more world-class content to Disney-branded platforms, I could not imagine a more perfect executive with whom to partner.”

“Ayo’s sophistication and taste elevate every project she touches — and her impact on the television landscape is beyond measure. As we embark on the mission of bringing more world-class content to Disney-branded platforms, I could not imagine a more perfect executive with whom to partner.” Ayo Davis: “This is an exciting and incredible time of growth for Disney Branded Television. I am honored to work with Gary and his exceptional team in leveraging a strong legacy of storytelling to create engaging programming for generations of viewers to come.”

About Ayo Davis: