Ayo Davis Steps into Newly Created Role as EVP Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television

by | Nov 13, 2020 1:42 PM Pacific Time

Disney has created a new position for television executive Ayo Davis. Ms. Davis will now serve as Executive Vice President, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television.

What’s Happening:

  • Ayo Davis has been named to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television.
  • The news was announced today by Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer, Disney Branded Television, to whom Davis will report.
  • She’ll oversee all live-action programming created by Disney Branded Television for:
  • Davis will have oversight of scripted and unscripted series, movies and specials, and will manage the teams for:
    • Original Development
    • Current Programming
    • Original Movies
    • Unscripted Content
    • Casting & Talent Relations
    • Integrated Content Strategy
    • Educational Resource Group/D&I
  • Executives reporting directly into Davis include the following:
    • Jonas Agin, VP, Original Series
    • Kory Lunsford, VP, Current Series
    • Lauren Kisilevsky, VP, Original Movies
    • Dan Silver, VP, Originals, Unscripted Content
    • Judy Taylor, SVP, Casting & Talent Relations
    • Theresa Helmer, Executive Director, Integrated Content Strategy
    • Vicki Ariyasu, SVP, Educational Resource Group
  • In her new role, Davis will help fuel the Company’s Disney+ streaming platform and branded networks with programming geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families that is imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences.

What They’re Saying:

  • Gary Marsh: “Ayo’s sophistication and taste elevate every project she touches — and her impact on the television landscape is beyond measure. As we embark on the mission of bringing more world-class content to Disney-branded platforms, I could not imagine a more perfect executive with whom to partner.”
  • Ayo Davis: “This is an exciting and incredible time of growth for Disney Branded Television. I am honored to work with Gary and his exceptional team in leveraging a strong legacy of storytelling to create engaging programming for generations of viewers to come.”

About Ayo Davis:

  • An 18-year ABC veteran, Davis most recently held the position of Executive Vice President, Talent and Casting, ABC Entertainment and Disney+.
  • She was integral to many acclaimed series, including:
  • She championed the careers of notable actors such as:
    • Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
    • Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives)
    • Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy)
    • Gina Rodriguez
  • Among her other contributions is the launch of ABC Discovers, a host of casting initiatives that aim to discover, nurture and create powerful opportunities for up-and-coming talent from around the world.
  • Alumni of the program include Lupita Nyong’o, Gina Rodriguez and Pedro Pascal.
  • Davis is a member of the board of trustees of Dillard University and on the T. Howard Foundation’s board of directors for which she was also a 2020 award honoree.
  • She was on the 2017 host committee board of Girls Inc. and was a 2016 honoree, as well as a member of Jack and Jill of America Inc., and a supporter of the nonprofit Links Incorporated, an organization that provides community service and mentors youth.
  • She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Dillard University.
 
 
