Ayo Davis Steps into Newly Created Role as EVP Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television

Disney has created a new position for television executive Ayo Davis. Ms. Davis will now serve as Executive Vice President, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television.
What’s Happening:
- Ayo Davis has been named to the newly created position of Executive Vice President, Creative Development and Strategy, Disney Branded Television.
- The news was announced today by Gary Marsh, President and Chief Creative Officer, Disney Branded Television, to whom Davis will report.
- She’ll oversee all live-action programming created by Disney Branded Television for:
- Disney+
- Disney Channel
- Disney XD
- Disney Junior
- Davis will have oversight of scripted and unscripted series, movies and specials, and will manage the teams for:
- Original Development
- Current Programming
- Original Movies
- Unscripted Content
- Casting & Talent Relations
- Integrated Content Strategy
- Educational Resource Group/D&I
- Executives reporting directly into Davis include the following:
- Jonas Agin, VP, Original Series
- Kory Lunsford, VP, Current Series
- Lauren Kisilevsky, VP, Original Movies
- Dan Silver, VP, Originals, Unscripted Content
- Judy Taylor, SVP, Casting & Talent Relations
- Theresa Helmer, Executive Director, Integrated Content Strategy
- Vicki Ariyasu, SVP, Educational Resource Group
- In her new role, Davis will help fuel the Company’s Disney+ streaming platform and branded networks with programming geared toward kids, tweens, teens and families that is imaginative, aspirational and reflective of their world and experiences.
What They’re Saying:
- Gary Marsh: “Ayo’s sophistication and taste elevate every project she touches — and her impact on the television landscape is beyond measure. As we embark on the mission of bringing more world-class content to Disney-branded platforms, I could not imagine a more perfect executive with whom to partner.”
- Ayo Davis: “This is an exciting and incredible time of growth for Disney Branded Television. I am honored to work with Gary and his exceptional team in leveraging a strong legacy of storytelling to create engaging programming for generations of viewers to come.”
About Ayo Davis:
- An 18-year ABC veteran, Davis most recently held the position of Executive Vice President, Talent and Casting, ABC Entertainment and Disney+.
- She was integral to many acclaimed series, including:
- The Good Doctor
- American Crime
- How to Get Away with Murder
- Black-ish
- She championed the careers of notable actors such as:
- Viola Davis (How to Get Away with Murder)
- Eva Longoria (Desperate Housewives)
- Jesse Williams (Grey’s Anatomy)
- Gina Rodriguez
- Among her other contributions is the launch of ABC Discovers, a host of casting initiatives that aim to discover, nurture and create powerful opportunities for up-and-coming talent from around the world.
- Alumni of the program include Lupita Nyong’o, Gina Rodriguez and Pedro Pascal.
- Davis is a member of the board of trustees of Dillard University and on the T. Howard Foundation’s board of directors for which she was also a 2020 award honoree.
- She was on the 2017 host committee board of Girls Inc. and was a 2016 honoree, as well as a member of Jack and Jill of America Inc., and a supporter of the nonprofit Links Incorporated, an organization that provides community service and mentors youth.
- She received a Bachelor of Arts degree in communications from Dillard University.