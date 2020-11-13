Join ABC for a Night of Merriment as “The Disney Holiday Singalong” Airs on November 30

by | Nov 13, 2020 10:30 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , ,

Tis the season to be jolly, and Disney and ABC are serving up an extra helping of merriment with The Disney Family Singalong! Gather ‘round for an evening of magical music featuring celebrities, Disney on Broadway casts, and DCappella airing November 30th on ABC.

What’s Happening:

  • Today, ABC announced its star-studded lineup for The Disney Holiday Singalong, the third iteration in the virtual franchise.
  • Ryan Seacrest returns to host the night of merry music and magic on Monday, November 30 (8:00-9:00 pm EST).
  • The Disney Holiday Singalong is sponsored by T-Mobile, Walmart and Clorox.
  • The festive special will be filled with celebrity performances and appearances that bring the magic of the very merry season directly to audiences.
  • Below is a list of performers and the songs they’ll be singing. Additional appearances will be announced at a later date.
  • Viewers will be wowed as Disney on Broadway makes its heartwarming return to the New Amsterdam Theatre for the first time since March, with a sensational performance.
  • Disney Music Group’s acclaimed seven-member a cappella group DCappella also joins in for some seasonal sounds as they will carol throughout the show encouraging viewers at home to sing along.
  • The jolly one-hour musical event will once again include animated on-screen lyrics to allow viewers at home to sing along to the beloved Disney melodies and classic holiday carols.

The Disney Holiday Singalong performances include the following:

  • Andrea Bocelli – “Silent Night”
  • BTS – “Santa Claus Is Coming To Town”
  • Michael Bublé – “It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas”
  • Ciara – “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree”
  • Chloe x Halle – “Do You Want to Build a Snowman?”
  • Derek Hough and Hayley Erbert – “Hey Santa” and “Jingle Bells”
  • Julianne Hough – “Whistle While You Work” and “Let It Snow”
  • Adam Lambert – “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas”
  • Leslie Odom Jr. – “What’s This?”
  • Katy Perry – “I’ll Be Home for Christmas” and “Cozy Little Christmas”
  • P!NK – “The Christmas Song (Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire)”
  • Kerry Washington – “Joy to the World”

Disney on Broadway:

  • For the first time since Broadway’s shutdown, Disney Theatrical Production’s Broadway casts of The Lion King and Aladdin, and North American Touring companies of Frozen return to The New Amsterdam Theatre to sing a special performance of “Let It Go.”
  • Led by Caroline Bowman and Aisha Jackson, the number also features:
    • Tracee Beazer
    • Austin Colby
    • Lindiwe Dlamini
    • Olivia Donaldson
    • Bongi Duma
    • Nicholas Edwards
    • April Holloway
    • Ben Jeffrey
    • Nina LaFarga
    • Telly Leung
    • Isabelle McCalla
    • Paul HeeSang Miller
    • Kyle Mitchel
    • Nteliseng Nkhela
    • Amber Owens
    • Adam Perry
    • John Riddle
    • Ann Sanders
    • Dennis Stowe
    • L. Steven Taylor
    • Nicholas Ward

Sharing Love:

  • The special also raises awareness about Disney’s Feed the Love campaign, driving to Feeding America, Toys for Tots, and One Simple Wish to inspire hope when it’s needed the most in our communities.
  • Viewers can visit Disney.com/FeedTheLove to learn how they can give back to kids and families in need this holiday season and elevate resources for those who need them.

The Disney Holiday Singalong is produced by:

  • Done+Dusted
  • Executive producers include:
    • Hamish Hamilton
    • Katy Mullan
    • Raj Kapoor
    • Patrizia Di Maria
    • Nick Florez
    • RJ Durell
 
 
