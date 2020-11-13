Universal Orlando Annual Passholders Can Take Advantage of Some Holiday Perks

The holiday season is upon us and Universal Orlando Resort has some exciting perks for their Annual Passholders. From special food and merchandise offerings to exciting discounts, it’s the most wonderful time of the year to be a Universal Orlando Annual Passholder.

First off, UOAPs can pick up a special holiday magnet, available at the UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida from 11 am–4 pm or Toon Extra in Universal’s Islands of Adventure during normal operating hours.

Passholders can also pick up the special 2020 UOAP holiday ornament for $10 plus tax at the UOAP Lounge in Universal Studios Florida and Port of Entry Christmas Shoppe in Universal’s Islands of Adventure. 15% Premier and 10% Preferred Passholder discounts apply.

As far as shopping goes, when UOAPs spend $125 (pre-tax) or more in a single-transaction at select Universal Orlando owned and operated merchandise locations, they can receive a $30 discount to use toward a single purchase of $60 (pre-tax) or more January 1–31, 2021.

When it comes to dining, UOAPs can take advantage of exclusive menu items and take advantage of their discount at select locations. Premier Passholders get a 25% discount Preferred Passholders get a 20% discount Power and Seasonal Passholders get a 10% discount

Participating dining locations include: Antojitos Authentic Mexican Food Bigfire Bob Marley – A Tribute to Freedom Confisco Grille Finnegan’s Bar & Grill Jimmy Buffett’s Margaritaville Lombard’s Seafood Grille Mythos Restaurant NBC Sports Grill & Brew Pat O’Brien’s The Cowfish Toothsome Chocolate Emporium & Savory Feast Kitchen Vivo Italian Kitchen

UOAPs also get early access to some new holiday doughnuts over at Voodoo Doughnut on City Walk. Holiday Ornament Doughnut: Dipped in vanilla icing and filled with gingerbread cheesecake. Snowman Doughnuts: Two doughnuts dipped in vanilla icing. The head is filled with white chocolate mocha, and the body is filled with chocolate peppermint. (Each sold separately.)

UOAPs will be able to order these new treats today (November 13) and they’ll be available to everyone the following day.

Finally, UOAPs can enjoy a nice holiday staycation with special offers on hotel rooms and holiday feasts offered across the resort hotels.

Take a look at the Passholder rates here