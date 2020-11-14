SeaWorld Orlando Announces Black Friday Deals As Christmas Festivities Begin

SeaWorld Orlando kicked off their Christmas celebration today and revealed Black Friday deals from November 16th through 27th, with a special presale offer beginning today with offers that include 60% off day tickets and three bonus months with annual pass purchases.
What’s Happening:
- Give the gift of SeaWorld Orlando holiday magic with an early presale on Black Friday deals.
- SeaWorld Orlando started their Christmas festivities today, earlier than ever before, including over three million sparkling lights and nightly festivities.
- The Christmas celebration at SeaWorld Orlando lasts through December 31st.
- The park announced Black Friday deals that officially begin November 16th, but readers can take advantage of a special presale right now. These offers last until November 27th.
- You can purchase annual passes for yourself or as gifts which come with an extra three months, giving buyers 15 months for the price of 12.
- As an added incentive, SeaWorld Orlando has a new roller coaster opening Spring 2021 called Ice Breaker, the park’s first launch coaster.
- You can also add Aquatica on to an Annual Pass where a new dueling waterslide called Riptide Race will also open next spring.
- Another hot deal is on the 2021 Fun Card, which comes with the rest of 2020 for free and at a $40 off discount.
- You can also save 60% off daily admission tickets to SeaWorld Orlando and a two-visit pass that also includes Aquatica.
- To take advantage of these deals, visit https://seaworld.com/orlando/home/limited-time-offers/ and https://aquatica.com/orlando/limited-time-offers/.