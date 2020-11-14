California’s Six Flags Disovery Kingdom Announces 2020 Holiday in the Park Lights Event Details

by | Nov 14, 2020 1:16 PM Pacific Time

Tags: , , ,

With California theme parks forced to remain closed, families looking for safe outdoor holiday fun in Northern California will want to check out Six Flags Discovery Kingdom’s Holiday in the Park Lights, running on select days from November 27th, 2020 through January 3rd, 2021.

What’s Happening:

  • Six Flags Discovery Kingdom in California’s Bay Area is hosting a seasonal event called Holiday in the Park Lights from November 27th through January 3rd.
  • Holiday in the Park Lights is an outdoor event that includes millions of twinkling lights, decorations, festive food offerings, and marina animal presentations.
  • The park reopened as The Marine World Experience on July 2nd, keeping rides closed while allowing visitors to enjoy animal experiences in a socially distant setting. See our trip report here to learn more about how Six Flags Discovery Kingdom was able to safely reopen.
  • To enjoy Holiday in the Park Lights, guests will need to make reservations in advance by visiting sixflags.com/discoverykingdom.
  • During the opening weekend (November 27th-29th), Six Flags Discovery Kingdom is partnering with The Food Bank of Contra Costa and Solano, a member of Feeding America, to accept canned food donations in exchange for an admission ticket valid for use the same day. Six Flags Members and Pass Holders who donate will receive a Holiday in the Park mug or ornament while supplies last.

Six Flags Discovery Kingdom Holiday in the Park Lights Event Highlights:

  • Millions of dazzling LED lights and spectacular light displays.
  • Themed areas around the park with opportunities to meet and greet holiday characters from a safe social distance.
  • Joyous holiday-themed entertainment that features sea lions in A Very Merry Christmas and dolphins in A Dolphin Holiday and Wanted: Santa’s Helper.
  • Opportunities to meet and take a memorable photo with live penguins.
  • Special, scrumptious seasonal menu items including gooey s’mores enjoyed next to toasty fire pits.
  • One-stop holiday shopping with hundreds of perfect stocking stuffers like fun apparel, unique ornaments and soft plush toys. For every Holiday Friend plush toy purchased, Six Flags will donate a plush to local children’s hospitals and non-profit organizations while supplies last.
  • Dozens of holiday-inspired, Instagram-worthy photo opportunities featuring giant ornaments, massive stacks of presents, and larger-than-life toys.
  • Opportunities to meet and learn more about the marine animals in the park’s care.

What They’re Saying:

  • Janine Durette, Park President: “Visiting Holiday in the Park has been an annual tradition for families all across Northern California for many years. In these uncertain times, we believe that it is even more important to create an atmosphere where family and friends can enjoy the magic of the holiday season. The health and safety of our guests, team members, and animals remains our highest priority as we open our gates to welcome guests for Holiday in the Park Lights.”
 
 
