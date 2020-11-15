Disney World Releases New Disney Princess Adjective Stickers

Hear ye, hear ye! All Disney Princess fans are invited to celebrate their favorite characters through a new sticker collection that are now available at Walt Disney World. Each large sticker retails for $4.99 and is the perfect size to make a statement on water bottles. This collection includes six Disney Princess characters in a signature pose. Next to them is a three-color wall that represents their color story and an adjective that represents them.

The word chosen for Cinderella is “Dreamer,” which is fitting because her signature song is called “A Dream is a Wish Your Heart Makes.”

Ariel’s adjective is “Bold,” a great choice for a character who took charge of her life and made her dream come true.

Jasmine’s word is “Hero,” which she certainly was when she helped Aladdin get the Genie back by pretending to be in love with Jafar.

Belle’s adjective is “Strong,” a great choice for a character who not only held her own against the town bully, but also a ferocious beast.

Tiana is “Fearless,” not letting anything get in the way of achieving her restaurateur dreams, not even a voodoo curse.

Merida might have a problem with this, but Moana was certainly “Brave” when she set out by herself to find the demigod Maui to restore the heart of Te Fiti and return her people to their exploration past.

Be on the lookout for these fun new stickers the next time you’re shopping at Walt Disney World.