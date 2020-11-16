4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck Reopens at Disney Springs with Tasty New Menu Items

Following an extended closure, 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck at Disney Springs has a few bits of exciting news to share. The Food Truck has reopened and moved to a new location on the West Side at Exposition Park. Additionally, they’re debuting new menu items including the tasty dessert treat the Margarita Bar.

What’s Happening:

The popular 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck is once back in business at Disney Springs after temporarily suspending operations.

Operated by 4 Rivers Smokehouse, the food truck is now offering a variety of new dishes in addition to its signature favorites. Among the new items developed by John Rivers and his culinary team are: Birria Tacos : Beef Birria on three crispy griddled corn tortillas with melted Oaxaca cheese. Served with a rich beef jus and onion-cilantro sauce. Birria Quesadilla : Beef Birria with melted Oaxaca cheese on a crispy griddled flour tortilla. Served with a rich beef jus and onion-cilantro sauce. Mulita: crispy tortilla stack with melted Oaxaca cheese and choice of filling, topped with queso fresco and onion cilantro salsa. Roasted Sweet Potato : new vegetarian option that can be substituted for meat with any dish. Cantina Trio: pico de gallo, guacamole and queso with fresh tortilla chips. Margarita Bar: even better than the drink – decadent lime mousse, a graham cracker crust, with white chocolate and flake salt



The 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck is located on Disney Spring’s West Side at Exposition Park. Service is offered daily: Monday to Wednesday – 5:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Thursday and Friday – 3:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Saturday and Sunday – Noon to 10:00 p.m.

Guests can also place mobile orders for their favorite dishes online

What They’re Saying:

John Rivers, Founder/CEO of 4R Restaurant Group: “We’re thrilled to reopen the 4 Rivers Cantina Barbacoa Food Truck with new authentically Mexican menu options. The Beef Birria items are prepared with classic Mexican cooking techniques, using fresh, traditional ingredients, and we can’t wait for our guests to try them. There is something for everyone on this new menu, and we look forward to delighting the millions of people that visit Disney Springs each year by giving them more reasons to experience our brand in entirely new ways.”