Downtown Disney’s Black Tap Offers Special Edition Shake Featuring Mickey Mouse

by | Nov 16, 2020 10:42 AM Pacific Time

Tags: , , , , ,

Black Tap, located in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, CA is getting in on the fun celebrating Mickey’s upcoming birthday with the new Special Edition Shake featuring Mickey Mouse, on the menu at the popular eatery starting today!

What’s Happening:

  • The milkshake masters at Downtown Disney’s Black Tap are bringing a little more magic to the season with the introduction of a brand-new Special Edition Shake featuring Mickey Mouse. Starting today, November 16, the CrazyShake will be available on the regular menu at Black Tap Anaheim at the Downtown Disney District of the Disneyland Resort.
  • The Special Edition Shake featuring Mickey Mouse features a strawberry shake with a vanilla frosted rim with Mickey Mouse sprinkles topped with a homemade Mickey Mouse shaped crisped rice treat, white and red rock candy, whipped cream, red sprinkles and a cherry on top.
  • The shake will be available daily for dine-in and takeout for $24.
  • Currently Black Tap Anaheim is open for indoor and outdoor patio dining seven days a week for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has implemented new health and safety measures based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and appropriate government agencies.
  • Black Tap’s famous CrazyShake milkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with their whimsical and over-the-top flavors such as the Churro Choco Taco and the Cookies ‘N Cream Supreme. The debut of the Special Edition Shake featuring Mickey Mouse is perfectly timed as Mickey will be celebrating his 92nd birthday in two days, on November 18th.

What They’re Saying: 

  • Black Tap owner Chris Barish: “Mickey Mouse is such an iconic character, and we are thrilled to be introducing one of our iconic CrazyShake milkshakes in his honor. At Black Tap, we’re always looking for new ways to deliver an awesome experience for our guests, and we’re so excited to see everyone’s faces light up when this shake arrives at their table.”

 

Laughing Place recommends MouseFanTravel.com for all your Disneyland Resort travel planning
 
 
Read Related Articles

Disneyland Resort
Home
Plan Your Trip
DL Resort News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at the Resort
Tickets & Annual Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Parks and More
Disneyland Park
Disney California Adventure
Downtown Disney

Places to Stay
Grand Californian Hotel
Disneyland Hotel
Paradise Pier Hotel

Special Events
Disneyland After Dark 
Food & Wine Festival
All Special Events

Explore Disneyland Resort Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Disneyland Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney California Adventure Throughout History

Walt Disney World
Home
Plan Your Trip
WDW News
Restaurants and Dining
Today at WDW
Tickets & Passes
Park Hours
Parking / Transportation
Refurb Schedule
Live Wait Times
Live Character Meet & Greet Times
Monthly Wait Time Averages
Walt Disney World Project Tracker

Theme Parks
Magic Kingdom
EPCOT
Disney's Hollywood Studios
Animal Kingdom

Water Parks
Blizzard Beach
Typhoon Lagoon

Outside the Parks
Disney Springs
BoardWalk
Mini Golf
Recreation

Places to Stay
Disney Resorts & Campground
Swan Hotel by Starwood
Dolphin Hotel by Starwood
Disney Springs Resorts

Special Events
Epcot International Flower & Garden Festival
Disney After Hours
runDisney 
All Special Events

Explore Walt Disney World Park Maps and Attractions Throughout the Years
Interactive Map of Magic Kingdom Throughout History
Interactive Map of EPCOT Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Hollywood Studios Throughout History
Interactive Map of Disney's Animal Kingdom Throughout History

All Disney Parks
All Disney Park News
All Disney Park Project Tracker

Disneyland Paris Resort
All Disneyland Paris News
Disneyland Paris Live Wait Times
Disneyland Paris Project Tracker

Tokyo Disney Resort
All Tokyo Disney Resort News
Tokyo Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Tokyo Disney Resort Project Tracker

Disney Cruise Line
Disney Cruise Line News
Disney Cruise Line Project Tracker

Hong Kong Disneyland Resort
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort News
Hong Kong Disneyland Live Wait Times
Hong Kong Disneyland Resort Project Tracker

Shanghai Disney Resort
Shanghai Disney Resort News
Shanghai Disney Resort Live Wait Times
Shanghai Disney Resort Project Tracker

Other Disney Resort News
Disney's Aulani Resort
Disney Vacation Club

Universal Studios
Universal Studios Florida Live Wait Times
Islands of Adventure Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Hollywood Live Wait Times
Universal Studios Florida Resort News
Universal Studios Hollywood Resort News

SeaWorld
SeaWorld Orlando Live Wait Times
SeaWorld News

Other Theme Park News
Legoland Florida Resort
Knott's Berry Farm
Evermore Park

Movies
Movies Home
Movie News

On the Small Screen
Disney+
ABC TV 
Freeform
FX
Hulu
Disney Channel

Upcoming Movies
Mulan
The New Mutants
Black Widow

More Upcoming Movies

Recent Movies
Onward
The Call of the Wild
Downhill

Disney News
All Disney News
Disney Corporate News

More Stuff
Disney Games Played Online
Disney Quizzes
Disney Parks Maps Throughout the Years
Reviews
Laughing Place Podcast
Who's The Bossk? Podcast
Laughing Place Press
Discussion Boards

More Disney
Star Wars
Marvel
Disney Theatrical
Disney Consumer Products
Disney Interactive
Disney Books
D23
ESPN

Subscribe
Join Our Email List

Follow
Facebook
YouTube
Twitter
Instagram
RSS Feed