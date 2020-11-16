Downtown Disney’s Black Tap Offers Special Edition Shake Featuring Mickey Mouse

Black Tap, located in the Downtown Disney District in Anaheim, CA is getting in on the fun celebrating Mickey’s upcoming birthday with the new Special Edition Shake featuring Mickey Mouse, on the menu at the popular eatery starting today!

What’s Happening:

The milkshake masters at Downtown Disney Disneyland Resort

The Special Edition Shake featuring Mickey Mouse features a strawberry shake with a vanilla frosted rim with Mickey Mouse sprinkles topped with a homemade Mickey Mouse shaped crisped rice treat, white and red rock candy, whipped cream, red sprinkles and a cherry on top.

The shake will be available daily for dine-in and takeout for $24.

Currently Black Tap Anaheim is open for indoor and outdoor patio dining seven days a week for lunch and dinner. The restaurant has implemented new health and safety measures based on guidance from health authorities, such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), and appropriate government agencies.

Black Tap’s famous CrazyShake milkshakes have reached worldwide acclaim with their whimsical and over-the-top flavors such as the Churro Choco Taco and the Cookies ‘N Cream Supreme. The debut of the Special Edition Shake featuring Mickey Mouse is perfectly timed as Mickey will be celebrating his 92nd birthday in two days, on November 18th.

What They’re Saying:

Black Tap owner Chris Barish: “Mickey Mouse is such an iconic character, and we are thrilled to be introducing one of our iconic CrazyShake milkshakes in his honor. At Black Tap, we’re always looking for new ways to deliver an awesome experience for our guests, and we’re so excited to see everyone’s faces light up when this shake arrives at their table.”